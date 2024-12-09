It's fair to say the final season of Yellowstone has seen its ups and downs so far. The shocking death of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in the premiere episode left fans reeling, but they've still got one true fan favourite left there in the form of Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler. As the son-in-law to the late Montana governor, Rip remains steadfast in honouring John’s wishes and protecting the Dutton family legacy, no matter the challenges ahead, particularly as the ranch deals with financial hardships and tragedy, following Colby Mayfield's (Denim Richards) tragic accidental death in last week's episode.

Still, Hauser is confident in Rip’s resolve, describing the character as "embedded as the mountains around him." Despite the immense personal and professional strife, Rip remains the bedrock of the Dutton family, and in fact, is probably the only one you'd actually be excited to have a beer with. Speaking with People to promote his recent tie-up with Lucky Brand, Hauser said that Rip's stoicism was one of his most important characteristics:

"That's what John Dutton would want. That's what he's been taught throughout his life. He’ll be there 100% for Beth and the family, he is as embedded as the mountains around him. In life, sh*t happens and you gotta move on.”

Why is Rip Wheeler Such a Good Character?

Earlier this year, before the final season began, Hauser spoke with People to explain how he saw Rip as a character, and why he's been such a big hit with the audience, hailing his big heart that he hides under that gruff, grumpy exterior and those dark sunglasses.

“What makes him special is that he has an unbelievable heart, too. I mean, his loyalty is to not only the Dutton family ... but to Beth and his kindness. Other than wanting to kill people at times ... to me, it's the best of both worlds to be able to play.”

The final episode of the series will see Kayce (Luke Grimes) attempting to work out a deal to save the Dutton ranch, Beth (Kelly Reilly) presumably seeking to cut her brother Jamie's (Wes Bentley) head off, and the long awaited and utterly dreaded funeral for John Dutton, which surely won't go off quietly.

The explosive finale of Yellowstone will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 p.m. and then on CBS the following evening at 10 p.m. Stay tuned for more.

