If you just can't get enough Yellowstone, we've got some good news for you. 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, and the Paramount Network just announced that the Official Yellowstone Podcast is launching today.

Yellowstone series star Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy on the show, will host the podcast. The first season of the podcast will be recorded from the inside of the show's sponsor, Wynn Las Vegas in their new state-of-the-art sound studio. The behind-the-scenes podcast will feature interviews from the cast, crew, and special guests from the series. Listeners can now get an inside look at what life is really like on Dutton Ranch.

The first episode of the podcast, released today, will feature a conversation with Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, and Luke Grimes, who plays Casey. In the episode, they discuss their characters, how the theme of 'family' impacts Yellowstone as a series, and much more.

Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network and is now in its fourth season. The series follows the Dutton family, who owns the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Kevin Costner leads the cast and the Dutton family as John Dutton, the family patriarch. The show details a wide range of conflicting forces that challenge the Duttons and their control over their land from disputes with other landowners to the expansion of town on their land, to conflicts with bordering Native American reservations. Yellowstone, the nation's first national park, also proves to be a challenging neighbor.

A prequel to the series, 1883, is set to premiere on December 19th. The show will follow the Dutton's ancestors as they attempt to settle in the American West.

The Yellowstone Podcast is produced by 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, and the Paramount Network. Yellowstone airs Sundays at 8:00 PM ET. You can listen to the first episode of the podcast here.

