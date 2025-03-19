This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's time to yee your haws and giddy your ups, because the Yellowstone experience is about to get a whole lot more musical. Series creator Taylor Sheridan is bringing the music of his hit shows to life with Bosque Ranch Live, a brand-new concert event set to take place on September 13, 2025, at his Bosque Ranch in Weatherford, Texas. The event will feature performances from rising country artists Drayton Farley, Kaitlin Butts, and Jackson Dean, all of whom have had their music showcased in Yellowstone and its spin-offs.

For the fans of the show who've watched their favorite characters gathering around the fire pits, telling stories and drinking whiskey while country musicians play, boy you're in for a treat as you step into the world of Yellowstone—but it'll come with a price, folks. Standard admission is $500, while VIP tickets run $1,500, offering RV camping, catered meals, memorabilia, and drink tickets.

Sheridan, who has long championed country music through his work on Yellowstone, 1883, 1923, Landman, and Tulsa King, sees the concert as a natural extension of his storytelling on screen, and we're sure all of his fans would agree with that assessment. Speaking to Billboard, he said:

“My career is built on the art of storytelling. And nowhere is the storytelling tradition more alive than in country music. My hope is that Bosque Ranch Live is a space where these stories can come to life and sets the stage for more events like it to come.”

Sheridan has had a huge influence on the careers of several country artists. Zach Bryan, for instance, has only performed on one television show—Yellowstone. The series has also featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Shane Smith and the Saints, and Ryan Bingham, who also plays Walker in the series.

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Concert Is No Stagecoach

With attendance capped at 500 guests, Bosque Ranch Live is a far cry from major festivals like Stagecoach, as it's going to offer something a bit more intimate when it comes to a country music experience in the heart of Texas. $500 tickets include entry, access to the grounds, and a Bosque Ranch hat, while $1,500 VIP tickets include a night at the ranch in an RV, a full campfire experience, three catered meals, 10 complimentary drinks, and exclusive ranch memorabilia. Actually doesn't seem that bad when you see it that way.

For Yellowstone fans eager to sing along under the stars, tickets are available here.