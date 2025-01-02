After five seasons and fifty-three episodes, Yellowstone concluded in a bombastic (though slightly predictable) finale. With the spin-off about Beth and Rip announced and already in the works, fans of the Duttons will have another show to indulge in very soon. With Yellowstone's impact still being very fresh, discussed, and analyzed, some fans can't help but wonder if the show was too brutal, or if it was more like a soap opera with all the family drama.

Regardless of current opinions, Yellowstone was always teetering on the edge of controversy (sometimes even off-screen, especially with Kevin Costner). Some of the show's moments helped define some relationships or reveal the history of others; other moments helped audiences cheer for their favorite characters or decide which ones deserve judgment and which redemption. Among so many episodes, plenty happened that was a bit too much, even for the hardened characters of Yellowstone.

10 John Dutton Killing His Horse

Season 1, Episode 1, "Daybreak"

Image via Paramount

The very first moments of the show display John Dutton (Kevin Costner) hugging a severely injured horse, saying "I know you deserve better. The best I can offer you is peace." This is followed by him putting the poor horse out of its misery, since he and the animal were involved in a horrific road accident. This may not deserve to be among the most controversial moments in a show about cattle and horse ranchers, but killing an animal in the very first minutes of the first episode of a big show could be an exception.

While it's known that horses are sometimes mercy-killed if their condition is bad enough, modern ranchers should have the means to take care of them medically. Still, in situations in which the animal's fate is obvious, like the one in the opening moments of Yellowstone, medical attention doesn't provide any improvements, especially for horses, which depend on their legs. People sensitive to animals dying and being severely injured will more than likely find this moment overkill for a show's opening, but it foreshadows the troubles John Dutton and his family go through in later episodes.

9 The Cause of John Dutton's Death

Season 5, Episode 11, "Three Fifty-Three"

Image via Paramount

Just as the show entered its fifth season, Kevin Costner was announced to be leaving after supposedly being unhappy with the production. This led many people to guess what his departure from the show might look like; though many found John Dutton's death shocking, others predicted it, believing it was a necessary way to end the series, or at least a big period in the Duttons' lives. Nevertheless, it was controversial, despite him often being the villain to his own family and friends.

The second part of season 5 aired after nearly two years, and it starts with John Dutton's death officially proclaimed. It's presented as a suicide, which no one closest to him believes to be true. From there until episode 11, the event is mostly depicted in flashbacks, which reveal that hired killers murdered John and set it up to look like a suicide. While Beth (Kelly Reilly) suspects the killer is Jamie (Wes Bentley), Jamie actually had nothing to do with it, but his closest ally, Sarah (Dawn Olivieri), certainly did. Sarah was already a highly disliked character, while with Jamie, it was always back and forth for the fans.

8 Monica Being Suspected of Theft

Season 2, Episode 9, "Enemies by Monday"