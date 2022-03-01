Fox Nation streaming service has officially announced that its upcoming four-part docuseries, Yellowstone: One-Fifty, which is about Yellowstone National Park, will be narrated and hosted by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The docuseries will be part of the park’s 150th anniversary celebration. It is expected to debut at the end of this year.

The American drama show Yellowstone debuted in 2018, and stars Costner, Luke Grimes, and Wes Bentley among others. The plot of the show revolves around the Dutton family who owns the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, also the largest ranch in Montana. The story details the family drama as the Duttons deal with the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation as well as the national park and Yellowstone developers. The show marks the first consistent TV role for Costner and has earned him a SAG Award nomination for “Drama Series Ensemble.”

In Yellowstone, Costner plays the widowed patriarch of the household, John Dutton, whose family has been living on the ranch for six generations. The actor has played many notable characters over the years on both big and small screens, including Field of Dreams, Dances With Wolves, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He’s gone on to win many awards throughout his career including two Oscars, a Primetime Emmy, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Yellowstone: One-Fifty will feature hour-long episodes that explore the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park. Production for the series will be provided by Costner’s own production company, Territory Films, in collaboration with Warm Spring Productions. Rod Lake will executive produce the series for Territory Films, with Marc Pierce serving as executive producer for Warm Spring Productions. The docuseries’ episodes will be released consecutively during its first week.

So far, Yellowstone: One-Fifty is expected to be a Fox Nation exclusive. The streaming platform launched in 2018 and has thousands of hours of on-demand programs ranging from entertainment to conservative-related media. It is also known for other historically-based programming and titles involving Fox News, which is the parent corporation of the streaming service.

Fox Nation president, Jason Klarman, released a statement regarding Costner’s involvement with the series in a press release, stating the following:

Yellowstone: One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers. We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.

