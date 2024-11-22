The end may well be very near for Yellowstone, but that doesn’t mean the Dutton family saga is entirely closing its doors. Ian Bohen, who plays rancher Ryan on the hit Taylor Sheridan drama, has opened up about the show’s final four episodes, teasing a “very satisfying” conclusion while leaving the door wide open for possible spin-offs or follow-ups. Speaking to Hello! at the Country Music Association Awards, Bohen reflected on the challenge of wrapping up such an iconic series, calling it “the only way the show can truly end.”

The road to Yellowstone’s finale has been anything but smooth so far. The second half of the final season started with a bombshell in the shape of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) shocking death, later revealed to be an assassination disguised as a suicide. Bohen admitted to being “blown away” by the twists and turns. He acknowledged that fans might be torn about the story so far, but assured them they wouldn’t be disappointed, praising Sheridan's ability to put together an ending that satisfies the stars and the fans alike:

“A show like this has to end; it can't just go on forever, so it needs to be wrapped up and [the episode] is very conclusive. You take all the pieces of something intricate and you throw them up in the air and then try to catch them in order to make it work again, and I didn't know how we were gonna do that—but the boss did it. He had it sorted.”

Will Ryan Follow The Duttons Into a New 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off Series?

With Yellowstone officially concluding its five-season run, fans are speculating about spin-offs, especially given Sheridan’s history of expanding his universes, like with 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming The Madison. On the possibility of more Yellowstone-related content, Bohen didn’t hold back his enthusiasm:

“Anything is on the table and you can't say no, so if the boss wakes up and decides he wants to write that and has an idea, then he'll do that and it's very possible,” he teased. Bohen even pitched his own spin-off idea, jokingly saying, “Ryan's ranch.”

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga, including Ryan's dream ranch.

