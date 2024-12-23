Yellowstone has officially closed the book on the Dutton family saga, with its series finale delivering a momentous ending that saw the Dutton Ranch transferred to the Broken Rock Reservation. The sale not only resolved the family’s long-standing financial troubles but also honoured a generational promise made in 1883, the prequel series which explored how the Duttons came to Montana.

For Gil Birmingham, who portrayed Thomas Rainwater, the Chairman of the Broken Rock Reservation, the ending was more than just a plot point, but it was a moment of vindication for a character whose journey spanned the entire series. Speaking to Collider for a post-mortem of the series finale, Birmingham revealed when he first learned about Rainwater’s pivotal role in the finale and how the moment deeply resonated with him. He explained:

“Taylor [Sheridan], from the very beginning, had written the Yellowstone bible. He knew how it was going to end. Of course, you never know what the journey is going to be and how you get there, but maybe around Season 3 or 4, he indicated that there was going to be a transference of land. Of course, I was sworn to secrecy, but I didn't know the manner in which it was going to be written.”

Even with advanced knowledge of the general outcome, Birmingham was still moved when he finally read the finale’s script. “It was so overwhelming. Even when I read it, I was in tears. Then, when we filmed it, I was equally in tears in terms of what Thomas Rainwater was feeling,” he said. “It was really a spiritual moment.”

Thomas Rainwater's Intentions Changed Over Time on 'Yellowstone'

In the series’ final episode, Rainwater’s purchase of the ranch was framed as a moment of reconciliation and respect. Despite his earlier declaration to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that he would buy the ranch after John’s death, Rainwater’s intentions evolved over time. While it was first a threat, it became a pledge. As Birmingham put it: “It wasn't to disparage [the Duttons] or to remove [their] legacy. It became, ‘I respect your stewardship and the suffering that you did to protect this land, and now it's going to be passed on to us.’”

For Rainwater, the purchase of the ranch represented more than just a victory, it also was the culmination of years of perseverance and dedication to his people, and it was the result that his people deserved. “It was a huge, unexpected gain for Thomas Rainwater to imagine that he was going to be able to, in just a pen’s notice, acquire the land that he thought might take his whole lifetime to acquire,” Birmingham added.

