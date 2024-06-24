The Big Picture Kelly Reilly hints at Beth Dutton's fate in upcoming Yellowstone season, remaining mysterious about her character's conclusion.

Reilly hopes Beth can find peace despite her intense loyalty and destructive nature, questioning if happiness is allowed.

Fans eagerly await the final episodes of Season 5 to see if Beth will finally find the peace and happiness she longs for.

As Yellowstone gears up to resume its fifth and final season this November on Paramount Network, fans are eagerly anticipating the fate of the fierce and uncompromising Beth Dutton. Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth, recently opened up about her character’s journey in the back half of the season, offering a handful of hints while maintaining an air of mystery as to her explosive character's fate, which is extremely ambiguous following the confirmation Kevin Costner would not be returning.

In a conversation with TVLine, Reilly revealed, “I mean, I know the ending of the show, which I’ve known for six years. We all knew what the ending would be. We’re going to film that this summer.” Despite this foreknowledge, Reilly remains in the dark about the specifics of Beth’s storyline conclusion. “But what would I hope for her?” she pondered. “Peace, I think.” Beth, who is known for her relentless and sometimes destructive nature, might seem an unlikely candidate for peace. Reilly acknowledges this, saying:

“As possible as it is for any of us. Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts.”

Kelly Reilly Hopes Beth Can Find Peace

Image via Paramount Network

The character of Beth has been a formidable force throughout the series, often driven by her intense loyalty to her family and her desire to protect them. “I certainly believe that she can find that,” Reilly continues. “Whether or not that’s possible, I don’t know. She’s such a warrior, isn’t she? Her reason to be is to protect. Her reason to be is to fight. But I’d like to see that for her.”

Could the final episodes of Yellowstone offer Beth a chance at personal happiness? Reilly remains cautiously optimistic. “I question potentially whether happiness is allowed. Over the seasons, we’ve been able to see where it might exist. But she’s taken out of it so quickly. Maybe there’s a future where she’s not sort of yanked out of her happiness.” As fans speculate on Beth's fate, one thing is clear: Reilly's portrayal of Beth has brought a complex, multi-dimensional character to life, one who is both a fierce protector and a deeply wounded soul. The anticipation for the remaining episodes of Season 5 is palpable, with viewers eager to see if Beth will finally find the peace she longs for.

Yellowstone Season 5 resumes on Paramount Network in November, with a spinoff set to follow. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on Yellowstone and more.