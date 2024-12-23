Kevin Costner has broken his silence—or rather, kept it remarkably brief, how very John Dutton of him—on the Yellowstone series finale and the behind-the-scenes tensions that have dominated headlines over the past year. Costner, who departed the Western drama that he had led for 7 years, amid reports of creative disputes with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan, was candid but typically reserved when recently confronted about the show's conclusion and comments made by his former co-star Luke Grimes.

Costner was spotted in Aspen, Colorado, just days after Yellowstone’s much-discussed and highly controversial finale aired on December 15. When asked if he had spoken to Grimes, who recently suggested that Costner’s absence made the final season “the easiest season we’ve filmed,” Costner offered a curt response: “We’re done talking.”

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, John Dutton III’s son, had shared his thoughts on Costner’s exit in an interview with Esquire, saying, “To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Costner didn’t directly address Grimes’ comments but seemed disinterested in revisiting any aspect of his time on the show, adding, “I’m not thinking about [the Yellowstone finale]. I don’t think I’ve given it any thoughts. We’ll just let it go."

How Did John Dutton Leave 'Yellowstone'?

The Yellowstone final season brought the Dutton saga to a dramatic conclusion, with Costner’s John Dutton III meeting a tragic end. Initially presented as a suicide, it was later revealed that John had been murdered by his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Jamie’s girlfriend, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri). Jamie met his maker at the hands of his vengeful sister Beth (Kelly Reilly), while John's other son, Kayce (Luke Grimes), agreed a deal to sell the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Costner, however, admitted he hasn’t watched the final season.

“I didn’t see it. I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it,” he said. He even confessed he didn’t realise the final season had begun airing, noting:

“Somebody said, you know, it played last night? And I said, ‘Hmm, OK.’ So no, I found out about it this morning actually.”

