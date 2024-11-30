As Yellowstone prepares to giddy its last up, and yee its last haw, the fans of the epic Western saga aren't the only ones bracing for an emotional farewell. Luke Grimes, who has portrayed the stoic Kayce Dutton since the show’s beginning, recently opened up about his reaction to reading the series finale script, and it’s clear the ending that show creator Taylor Sheridan has cooked up while spinning in circles on his pretty dancing horse in the 6666 ranch will pack one hell of a punch.

Grimes admitted in a recent interview with TVLine that he delayed reading the final episode as long as possible. “I mean, it’s the end — the end-end,” he said. “I had no idea how the show was going to [wrap up], and I wanted to save reading that episode for the very last second.” When he finally did crack it open, the emotional weight of the story hit him hard. “I was a mess,” he confessed. “It’s beautiful. It’s profound. It’s heartbreaking.”

Grimes also reassured fans that the finale would be worth the wait. “They won’t feel like they’ve wasted their time for the past six years,” he promised.

What Will Kayce Dutton Do To Avenge His Father?

The stakes are higher than ever for the Dutton family as Yellowstone Season 5 Part II unfolds. Kayce, who is now managing the family ranch — with his wife Monica and his son Tate — at his late father John’s (Kevin Costner) request, finds himself in the middle of a brewing storm. His sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) is laser-focused on exposing their adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) as a co-conspirator in John’s murder, while Kayce is determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s death. Tensions in Montana are sky high and some fans may want to take a moment of caution when assessing what Grimes has to say. If his intriguing remarks about the finale of the show being “the end-end” then it might suggest that Kayce is also about to have his final chapter, and that there may not be room for the youngest of the Dutton kids in any prospective upcoming spin-offs.

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

