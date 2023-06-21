Yellowstone has entertained audiences from all the world over the course of five seasons, following the story of the Dutton family and the curveballs life keeps throwing at them. Unfortunately, every good story must come to an end, including one of Paramount's most successful television series of all time. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the cowboy series and every other story the original production has managed to spawn, stated that he already knows how the drama will come to an end, bringing the story of the Dutton family to a close, with the article saying that it was never the plan for John Dutton to stick around until the end.

The story of Yellowstone began in 2018, when John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was introduced to audiences as a man who only wanted to spend time with his grandson. But that would soon change when a discussion over cattle escalated beyond what the protagonist expected. Now, it wasn't only about meeting Kacey's (Luke Grimes) son, but John needed that he had to do whatever it took to protect his family and his property. The gripping drama would continue to evolve, with the family running into problems bigger than keeping a few cows for themselves.

After years of trying to lead the family with a firm hand, the journey of John Dutton is about to be over, with Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone for good. While this might disrupt the power dynamics present in the series, there's no doubt that the rest of the Dutton family will be able to carry the successful series during the part of the story where the original protagonist is no longer present. Costner portrayed a man that learned a few things about himself while spending time with his children and grandchildren, evolving from the person he was when he first appeared on the screen.

The Yellowstone Universe Keeps Expanding

After the massive success Yellowstone saw after premiering trough linear television, Paramount and Sheridan knew they could strike gold if they tried to expand the Dutton narrative. The first spin-off produced by the duo was 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story. That show focused on a different generation of Dutton family that traveled across the country looking for a place to settle down. The answer would come in the form of the land that would turn into the ranch from the original series. The second spin-off was titled 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story, following the Duttons through the Prohibition and the Great Depression that changed the lives of millions of people across America.

