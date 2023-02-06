Yellowstone, the top-rated drama on television, is set to end in an unexpected fashion according to a new report from Deadline. The outlet reports that the co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan is working with Paramount Global and Paramount Network to end the highly popular show in its current iteration.

However, the parties are believed to be working on an extension to the franchise that will see Hollywood A-list star Matthew McConaughey take on the lead role in a new show set within the same universe. McConaughey is currently in negotiations with Paramount, according to the report.

The main cause of the need to cancel the show as it stands is believed to fall at the feet of star Kevin Costner who has been in dispute with the studio regarding shooting schedules. Sources reportedly told Deadline that Costner only wanted to shoot for 50 days for the first part of the latest season, despite originally stating he would work for 65. For the second batch of episodes, the actor told the production staff that he would only be making himself available for one week of shooting, due to prior commitments on his multi-part epic western film Horizon, on which he is starring, directing, and co-writing alongside Jon Baird for Warner Bros. and New Line.

Image via Paramount

Deadline reports that Costner's behavior has been problematic for the cast and for Sheridan, with it believed to be causing morale issues with other members of the cast and crew. The cast for the show includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. Paramount is said to have declined Costner's proposal for his shooting schedule and made the decision to cut ties and move on from the show to the new project alongside McConaughey.

The Yellowstone Universe Will Live on in its Spinoff Shows

Sheridan has already successfully expanded the Yellowstone franchise, first with the prequel series 1883—starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott—premiering in December 2021, telling the story of the Duttons acquiring the land on which the Yellowstone ranch sits. This was followed up by another series, 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, which covers prohibition and the Great Depression.

When approached for comment, a Paramount Network spokesperson responded to the speculation by saying: “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner."

Yellowstone Season 5 is set to return sometime this summer. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the future of the series.