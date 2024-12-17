As Yellowstone rode into its much-anticipated Season 5 finale on Sunday, the sun has yet to set on the Dutton family saga. While fans anxiously await the fate of the iconic Montana ranch, Yellowstone executive producer David Glasser has teased that the story might not end here. In a recent interview with the Dallas Morning News, Glasser confirmed that the creative team is already working on a follow-up to Taylor Sheridan’s hit western series.

“There’ll definitely be something else coming. We’re working on the creative [side] of it right now. Not sure what it is yet, but working on that as we speak.”

While it's not entirely a surprise, it is the first official comment from a Yellowstone executive which confirms that they will be going full steam ahead with a series that continues the story that was left off with a fairly obvious trail of breadcrumbs in the final moments of the series finale. However, the official confirmation will come as a relief to Yellowstone's fiercely loyal fan-base, many of whom have speculated about spin-offs and sequels in the wake of reports about a potential series focused on fan favorites Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

How Did 'Yellowstone' End?

In the end, the Dutton Ranch was saved, in a manner of speaking, after Kayce (Luke Grimes) agreed to sell the land for a nominal value of $1.50 per acre, netting him just $1.1 million, handing it back to the Broken Rock Reservation, led by Gil Birmingham's Thomas Rainwater. Rainwater promised that no land would be used for developments, and that the Dutton family would be allowed to remain buried there, following the earlier funeral of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Kayce also agreed a deal that allowed him to retain a pocket of land on the estate for his family to live and work, starting his own ranch with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Meanwhile, Beth finally got what she wanted as she headed to Jamie's (Wes Bentley) home, in Helena, the state capital of Montana, and attacked him after figuring out he was involved in John's murder. With the help of Rip and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith), Beth fatally stabbed her brother and managed to make the whole thing look as if Jamie had attacked her, convincing the police and pointing them in the right direction. Rip and Lloyd headed to "the train station" with Jamie for one last disposal, before the Yellowstone cowboys on the ranch moved onto pastures new, while Rip and Beth headed for Dillon, Montana, to set up their new life, their new ranch and, most likely, their new spin-off series.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone. The previous seasons of the show are currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock