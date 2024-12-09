The final season of Yellowstone has been divisive, to say the least, particularly after the way Kevin Costner's John Dutton was written off the show. But in the penultimate episode of the series, when fans should be both eagerly awaiting and dreading the finale of the long running Western epic, all eyes - and ire - were on the series creator Taylor Sheridan, who seemed to make the episode all about him. Sheridan's character, Travis Wheatley, has occasionally popped up in the series, but this was one step too far.

During Sunday's episode, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) comes to the harsh reality that the family ranch must be sold to cover their mounting debts. Determined to take action, she heads to Texas to track down Travis, a horse trainer played by 54-year-old Sheridan. Upon arrival, she finds Travis in the middle of a lively strip poker game surrounded by an host of attractive women, including his much younger girlfriend, portrayed by 28-year-old Bella Hadid. Yes, you read that right, he cast a supermodel to play his girlfriend.

What Has the Backlash to 'Yellowstone' Been?

Currently, the Yellowstone hashtag is trending on X, formerly Twitter, as fans have been up in arms about the narrative detour. Some are furious that he included himself in the episode and others said it was "objectively hilarious" that he made Hadid his girlfriend.

"The first time in this episode Taylor Sheridan writes himself a scene where his character is a super cool dude who wins at strip poker against hot ladies felt excessive.Tthe second time it happens, you gotta wonder if he's okay," wrote critic Kathryn VanArendonk before she linked out to her Vulture article about the episode with the headline, "This Is a Cry for Help."

Another user said: "How the hell is all this going to get wrapped up in an episode and a half? Definitely could've done without the 20 minutes of Taylor making himself look like a ladies man and top cowboy in the world. What an ego."

Viewers are also worried that there now won't be enough time to wrap up the actual storyline of the series as a result, with one account adding: "2 episodes left of the entire series; ranch isn't saved, Jamie still alive, personal storylines of characters we've loved for years not tied up yet. but we have to watch Sheridan at a pool party w girls. Yeah totally makes sense."

The explosive finale of Yellowstone will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 p.m. and then on CBS the following evening at 10 p.m.

