It's a bit confusing, but for now, let's just say for Yellowstone, the end is in sight and, from what it sounds like, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, had a clear vision of how the series would conclude, as EW reported in an exclusive first look at what's currently being billed the final season of the Western epic. Executive producer David Glasser revealed that “Day one, episode one, Taylor said, 'I know exactly how this ends.'"

This wasn’t a secret to the cast either. Kelly Reilly, who portrays Beth Dutton, shared that Sheridan had told her the ending while filming Season 1, showing that the story of the Dutton family's fight for their land was always building toward a defined climax.

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 on the then-relatively unknown Paramount Network, steadily gaining a massive audience thanks to its gripping storyline and dynamic characters. By season 5A, the show had become a phenomenon, with an average of 11.6 million viewers per week, making it the most-watched scripted series on television, a success which Glassner attributed its success to its core theme:

"At its core, it's about family and it's about what you would do to protect your family."

The Long Road to 'Yellowstone' Season 5B

Close

Despite its success, the series faced a long delay before reaching its conclusion. The first half of Season 5 wrapped up in January 2023, with plans to continue that summer. However, production came to a halt amid reports of Kevin Costner’s desire to reduce his time on the show and talk of a possible sequel series. These plans were further complicated by the 2023 SAG and WGA strikes, pushing the series’ return to November 2024. Finally, in May 2024, production resumed for what was revealed to be the show's final season, though without Costner, whose absence left fans wondering about John Dutton's fate.

The upcoming final six episodes, airing November 10, promise to be filled with the same drama that's been the hallmark of the series. Reilly teased that the delay ultimately worked out for the best: "It was always going to be five seasons in [Taylor’s] head… fate took it, and we ended this part of Yellowstone in a way that he always envisioned it to end.”

The last episodes see characters like Beth facing new challenges. As Rip heads to Texas for work, Beth’s struggle with his absence adds to the tension, even as she wages war against her brother Jamie. Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie, describes his character as "the angriest he's ever been," suggesting an explosive final showdown. Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce, hinted at more scenes between him and Beth, something both actors had long hoped for.

Though Costner's departure might change the show’s dynamic, Reilly insists, “It changes nothing as far as Beth's desire to protect her family's lineage." As the series approaches its end, one thing remains clear: Sheridan has surprises in store, and fans should brace for an intense finish, and according to Grimes, it'll be worth the wait.

“I read the last episode the day before we started filming,” he said. “I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character. It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day.”

Yellowstone returns in November for its final season.

Watch on Peacock