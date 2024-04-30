The Big Picture Cole Hauser reveals that Taylor Sheridan plans to direct episodes of Yellowstone's final season.

Hauser also spoke excitedly about reuniting with his co-star Kelly Reilly.

Kevin Costner's return to Yellowstone's final season is still up in the air.

Fans of the popular western drama Yellowstone have reason to celebrate as Cole Hauser, who portrays the incredibly popular Rip Wheeler, has announced that series creator Taylor Sheridan will be directing multiple episodes of the show's concluding chapters. Since its 2018 debut, Yellowstone has gripped viewers with its intricate character dynamics and intense, violent plots, securing a special place in the landscape of modern television. Sheridan, originally at the helm for all nine episodes of the debut season and two from Season 4, will return to direct as the series draws to a close.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hauser expressed his excitement about getting back to work, particularly highlighting his eagerness to collaborate once again with Sheridan. Hauser is also particularly looking forward to reuniting with his castmates, including Kelly Reilly, who plays his on-screen wife, Beth Dutton. He said:

"I think he's going to direct some [episodes]. So I'm excited about that. Just get back up in Montana and go to work. It's been a year and a half, so I'm excited to see my castmates, and to see Kelly. I can't wait to work with her again."

Where We Left Off in 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Image via MTV Entertainment Studios

As Yellowstone reached the midpoint of its fifth season, viewers were left on the edge of their seats as the Dutton family faced escalating internal strife and external threats. The longstanding feud between Beth Dutton and her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) reached new heights of hostility. Beth, always one to confront head-on, made it clear that she saw no resolution other than the ultimate one for Jamie, even suggesting to their father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), that drastic measures might be necessary to stop Jamie's potential betrayal.

Meanwhile, Jamie, increasingly feeling trapped and desperate, considered the unthinkable — retaliating against Beth, potentially with lethal consequences. These developments have set the stage for a dramatic showdown, promising a turbulent continuation of the Dutton family saga. A spin-off series is currently in development with Hauser, Reilly, and Luke Grimes in negotiations to return.

Questions have been raised about whether Costner will return to the series or not, but recently, the actor has been making noises about wishing to return to the series and wrap up his character's arc. Whether Sheridan feels that would work for him personally or professionally, or for the show as a whole, remains to be seen. Yellowstone is still scheduled to premiere on Paramount+ in November and you can watch past seasons on the streamer right now.

