Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Yellowstone Season 5 finale.

If you thought that the long-anticipated Season 5 finale of Yellowstone was it for the Dutton drama, then you're in for a surprise. It turns out, a spin-off series centering on Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is currently in development at the Paramount Network, which means Taylor Sheridan has something else cooking. The end of Season 5 leaves Rip and Beth in the perfect place, and maybe a continuation series can help expand on that just a bit further.

'Yellowstone's Ending Opens a Brand-New Door for Rip and Beth

On Yellowstone, Beth and Rip slowly built their family over the course of five seasons. While it took the pair a little while to get hitched, once they did, there was security in their future. It was only when young Carter (Finn Little) was introduced in Season 4 that it felt like they were building the family they never knew they could have. With the recent super-sized finale, "Life Is a Promise," Taylor Sheridan wraps up the main Yellowstone story as neatly as we could imagine. Thankfully, it also gave Beth and Rip a springboard on which they could take their next steps. While the beginning of Season 5B makes it seem as if Rip and Beth might move down south to Texas full-time, Beth buys the pair a working ranch about 40 miles west of Dillon, Montana (much closer to where the majority of Yellowstone is actually filmed than Paradise Valley). There, they won't be bothered by encroaching corporate interests like Market Equities. They'll be free to live off the land, far from any prying eyes.

In fact, the very final shot of Yellowstone's fifth and supposedly final season meditates on this new, simple life that Beth, Rip, and Carter are now living together. While "Daybreak" first introduced us to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as a formidable, one-of-a-kind operation, Yellowstone concludes by centering on a much smaller, more modest ranch that Rip and Carter are building from the ground-up. It's a nice thing to see, and a great way to get back to what Rip loves most in the first place — besides Beth, of course. Knowing Taylor Sheridan, this isn't the end of their story. Now that Paramount has revealed its interest in continuing the Dutton saga (even if a spin-off is just a clever way to get around their previous streaming deal with Peacock), we can only hope that, when we do catch up with Beth and Rip, it isn't just a repeat of the Yellowstone we've seen before.

The 'Yellowstone' Beth/Rip Spin-Off Can Focus on Good, Old-Fashioned Cowboying

What might make this Rip/Beth spin-off stand widely apart from the flagship neo-Western drama is by cutting out some of the soapiness and replacing it with gritty cowboying. After all, as Yellowstone went on, and we got to know the cowboys of the bunkhouse a bit better, the ranching itself became arguably more interesting than the land-protecting plot. Now that Rip and Beth don't have to worry about any vulture-like corporations awaiting their brand to die, they're free to carry on the very cowboy legacy that Rip was so worried would fall into obscurity in Season 5. Also, by getting rid of some of these larger-than-life threats — such as characters like Danny Huston's Dan Jenkins, the Beck Brothers, or Market Equities — it would allow the spin-off to forge a new identity of its own, not unlike how Rip will likely be building a new brand.

The main Yellowstone story continues through spin-offs and prequels (some of which are still upcoming) like 1923 Season 2, 1944, and The Madison, but the Rip and Beth sequel series doesn't have to follow suit. Instead, we can only hope that Sheridan will give the audience what they want, which is to say a series all about building a working ranch from the ground up in cattle country, all while making their family dynamic work. That's the type of show that many of us hoped Yellowstone might be when it began, and it's certainly the type of series that this Rip/Beth-centered sequel has the potential to be. Either way, we can't wait to see where it goes.

