The Big Picture Ian Bohen promises Yellowstone's final season will have the best finale ever written.

The show will go on without Kevin Costner, who departed the Taylor Sheridan series for another project.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 airs in November 2024.

It won't be long until the second half of Yellowstone's fifth season airs, and one of the show's cast members, Ian Bohen wants fans to be excited. The TV drama star commented on what to expect for the show's final season, and claimed the conclusion will be "the best that could possibly be written." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bohen teased that fans will be satisfied with how the show will end and that its finale "will make sense." He then promised that it would be worth the wait and that it would be the "best finale in history."

"The fans are going to get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written. Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish... and they don't satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense. I don't know that any show has finished this strongly ever," he continued. "We're expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that's what it's going to be. We thank everyone for their patience... It'll be worth the wait, I promise."

Despite all the hype, there were numerous reports about the show's production which could put those claims into question. For one, it was announced that Kevin Costner left the show to pursue Horizon: An American Saga, amid reports of a dispute with the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, he did say he would like to appear in a cameo role for the show's finale.

In an interview with The Independent, co-star, Luke Grimes, commented on Costner's departure, saying that he understood why he left the show and that his departure was unfortunate. “Whatever happened there is unfortunate if it’s changed anything about how the show was going to unfold. I know, [Costner] got busy with his movies that were like passion projects [the newly announced Horizon: An American Saga for one]" said Grimes, "At a certain point, you gotta do what you gotta do, man; you gotta do what you love.”

Who does Ian Bohen play in 'Yellowstone'?

Image via Paramount

In Yellowstone, Bohen plays Ryan, who is a Ranch Hand for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and a Livestock Agent for the Montana Livestock Association. He first appeared in the tenth episode of season 1, titled, "Daybreak," and was a recurring character throughout the first three seasons. By seasons four and five, he became part of the main cast.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will air on Paramount in November 2024. Past seasons are streaming now on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock