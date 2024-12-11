As Yellowstone approaches its season 5 finale, and possibly the end of the Dutton saga, depending on how things play out, Luke Grimes, who has played Kayce Dutton for seven years, is reflecting on the journey and is already anticipating some fans not being thrilled with what happens, come what may. In an interview with Esquire, Grimes shared his thoughts on saying goodbye to Kayce, the complicated issues of the finale, and why the conclusion of the show may leave some viewers unsatisfied.

The season’s biggest shock came early with the death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), a turning point that reshaped the story and allowed Kayce and other characters to step into new roles. While Costner’s departure was a significant moment for fans, Grimes admitted it made for a smoother production. "To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone," he said. "It was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed."

For Kayce, this season has been an opportunity to take charge, particularly with his unexpected plan to save the ranch. "It was a running joke on set that the dumb cowboy figured it out," Grimes joked. "Kayce’s kind of the silent killer, and it’s great whenever he gets to use that energy for something good."

Luke Grimes Thinks Some Fans Will Be Mad at 'Yellowstone's Ending

Grimes himself was deeply moved by the final scripts. Despite showrunner Taylor Sheridan’s long-standing insistence that he didn’t want the cast to know the ending to avoid influencing their performances, Grimes read the finale before filming. "It really got me. I felt totally connected to the story again, and I couldn’t imagine it ending any other way," he said. When asked whether fans will be satisfied with the finale, Grimes was honest with his feelings, admitting he didn't think they could please everyone.

"At the rate we’re headed, I don’t think they’re going to be satisfied with anything. Some people will realize that it was very well written and well executed. But a large part will just be mad that it’s over, which is fair."

Today also saw the announcement of a Yellowstone follow-up series, featuring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, but with no mention of Grimes. While he's open to playing Kayce again in future, he's not sure how it would work.

"Kayce wants to cowboy and be happy with his family," he said. "He doesn’t want the weight of a huge mega ranch that isn’t sustainable in today’s times. He wants his little slice of heaven. It’s that simple."

Yellowstone's final episode will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 PM. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the follow-up shows from Taylor Sheridan.

