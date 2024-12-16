Cole Hauser has just wrapped up seven years on Yellowstone, but his eyes are already on the future after the dramatic final episode of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series. Speaking to People prior to the premiere of the finale, "Life's a Promise", Hauser emotionally paid tribute to the cast of the series with whom he has spent a lot of time up close and personal, as well as opened up on his love for the fandom of the series.

"The cast is unbelievable, and I will miss them. It's been an unbelievable experience the last couple of weeks of just seeing people out and about and their acknowledgment of the show and the character and what it's meant to them," said Hauser. "For me, to be able to do that, to educate people, enlighten and entertain them is always the dream."

What's Next for Cole Hauser and 'Yellowstone'?

Hauser and Kelly Reilly were recently reported to have agreed deals to continue their stories as Rip Wheeler and his wife, Beth Dutton, in a spin-off series which will take place following the events of last night's finale. Hauser, while not officially confirming that would be the case and playing coy, said that the show's popularity spoke for itself, and that he hoped he would get the opportunity to continue entertaining audiences across America.

"I think America has spoken. They still love the show. There's obviously just tons of people that every Sunday get together with their families, and we give them the experience of taking 'em out of their own living rooms and putting 'em in Montana and entertaining them. And I think ultimately it's just that simple. "We will see what happens over the next year or so and we'll see what's next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people's living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years."

Along with the proposed Rip and Beth spin-off, show creator Sheridan has also got a pseudo-sequel series, The Madison, in the works, which follows Michelle Pfeiffer and her family as they move to Montana following difficulties out in New York. Additionally, the prequel series, 1923, which explores how the Duttons expanded their ranch in Montana, will premiere its second season in February.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the epic final episode of Yellowstone and what comes next for the Dutton family.

