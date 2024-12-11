After the stunning news we just received that Yellowstone will officially be getting a sequel series starring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly (link to the story here), a set photo posted by Hauser has just taken on extra significance. The actor, who plays Rip Wheeler in the series, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram featuring himself alongside Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and their co-stars Ryan Bingham, Hassie Harrison, Forrie J. Smith, and others at the iconic Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

“Just found this picture of all of our last day together on set!” Hauser captioned the post, which obviously set fans off on trying to decipher who was missing from the photo. Not included were Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) or his family, nor was Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton, who is the target of Beth's fury for his role in their father's murder. However, before fans go too nuts about it, it does appear that this scene was from Episode 12 of Season 5B, and it would make sense that some scenes were shot out of order. However, if the series was to focus on ranching, and the announcement of the show did hint that existing Yellowstone members would be joining Hauser and Reilly, then this could be your core cast for the new series.

What Fan Theories Has This Photo Sparked?

The final season of Yellowstone has been particularly brutal, with major characters meeting their end, including John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards). Hauser’s post has sparked theories that the stars pictured in the photo may be the ones to survive this Sunday’s highly anticipated episode.

“Now we know which characters don’t die,” one fan commented, echoing the hope that Rip, Beth, and the other smiling cast members in the photo make it out alive. And of course, people couldn't go very far without finding some pointed references to the lack of Montana's attorney general, Jamie Dutton.

"Beth is getting Jamie in the last episode for sure,” another fan speculated, referring to the long-running tension between the siblings, which could reach a deadly climax in the finale.

Yellowstone’s season 5 finale airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network, followed by a linear premiere on CBS at 10 p.m. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the exciting future of the Yellowstone saga as it moves into a new era.

