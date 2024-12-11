The Dutton family saga is nearing its end, or maybe it isn't. Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator and mastermind behind Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, has stepped behind the camera to direct what could be the series’ final episode. The season 5B finale, titled “Life Is A Promise,” airs on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network, will bring at least this chapter of the Dutton saga to a close, if not the whole thing. Sheridan will helm the feature length series finale of Yellowstone, which will be one hour and 26 minutes long, with the logline noting that the finale will reveal “the fate of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch". Sheridan has written the episode and directs.

Sheridan, who has written every episode of the series since its 2018 debut, is obviously no stranger to being behind the camera, even if he's been spending a lot of time in front of it lately, to highly divisive reactions. He directed the entire first season of the series and has also directed various episodes of his other shows that he has with Paramount, including 1883, Lioness, and Mayor of Kingstown. Sheridan is also an accomplished theatrical director and writer, making his debut behind the camera with the fantastic 2017 thriller Wind River. He was also the writer of critical darlings like Sicario and Hell or High Water. Executive producer Christina Voros, who directed a number of episodes in the final season, teased to The Hollywood Reporter what fans can expect from Sheridan’s finale.

“I was surprised and I didn’t see it coming. I think the conclusion to any great story is both surprising and inevitable, but you don’t realize it was inevitable until you get there. It all makes sense looking backward. But looking forward, you never would have seen it coming. That’s the magic place in storytelling, and I think Taylor has done that with the finale.”

Will This Be the End of 'Yellowstone'?

Despite the announcement that season 5B would mark the end of Yellowstone, there’s still a chance the story may continue. Stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, who play fan-favourites Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, have expressed interest in a potential season six. “We’ll see by the end if they want it,” Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because they might want to just wrap it up and finish it, so we’ll see. It has to be authentic.”

The season, or series, finale of Yellowstone airs this Sunday on Paramount at 8 p.m.

Watch on Paramount