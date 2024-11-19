Yellowstone fans are up in arms as the show charges toward its final episodes, with many expressing frustration over the frequent use of flashbacks this season, slowing momentum in their eyes as they try to find their way towards a resolution. But director Christina Voros says those scenes aren’t just filler, they're actually intended to serve a deeper purpose that ties directly into the high-stakes drama unfolding in the present day, as she explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

The flashbacks are blending moments of the Dutton family’s past with the chaos of their present, offering a glimpse into the relative peace and quiet before everything unraveled the moment a bullet went through the skull of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). This season, they’ve shown tender moments between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser), as well as Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille), highlighting what’s at stake for the family as they're pulled further apart by their grief and fury.

“I’ve read that some people are really frustrated by the flashbacks because they just want to get to solving the mystery [around John’s death]. And I think that’s part of the point. You’re being forced to really internalize how high the stakes are moving forward. "The flashbacks remind us how idyllic things once were. Yes, they had challenges, but everything was OK. And it’s important to juxtapose that against where we are now—when the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

'Yellowstone' is About More Than John Dutton

Some fans have questioned why the show is focusing on these quiet, romanticised scenes of the past instead of driving the plot toward answers about John Dutton’s murder, but Voros defended the creative choice, pointing out that Yellowstone has always been about more than just the plot, it’s also about the legacy of the land and the family tied to it.

“At the end of the day, yes, John Dutton is the patriarch. But this story has always been about the land and what the Dutton family is fighting for. The flashbacks remind us what’s being fought for and why it matters. It’s about showing us where the Duttons started and why losing it all would be devastating."

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. The final season currently is not available to stream, but the first five seasons can be watched on demand on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the final, explosive season of Yellowstone.

