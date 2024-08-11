The Big Picture Yellowstone's final episodes are set to air later this year, bringing closure to the popular series.

Funko Pop is releasing five new figures inspired by the show's characters, including John Dutton and Beth.

While Kevin Costner won't return for the final episodes, a sequel series titled The Madison is in development.

Taylor Sheridan's series Yellowstone will be coming to a close with its final episodes later this year. The show has been immensely popular since its premiere in 2018, so much so that it has spawned multiple prequel series, including 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and has a sequel in development. The popular franchise has been the inspiration for a number of collectibles, including Funko Pop figures, and there is a new wave of figures ready to join the collections of fans.

The release includes five new figures in all. The first is Kevin Costner's John Dutton, featuring his sunglasses, an accessory not included in the character's previous figures. Next is John's daughter, Beth Dutton, who is portrayed on the series by Kelly Reilly. The fan-favorite character is depicted here with a lasso, ready to get to work. The final three figures showcase other prominent ranchers on the show, including Teeter, who was first introduced in Yellowstone's third season, Jimmy Hurdstrom, and Lloyd Pierce.

'Yellowstone' Will Continue With a Sequel Series

Fans of Yellowstone were devastated to definitively learn earlier this year that Costner would not be returning for the final episodes of the show. The actor had often expressed interest in returning to the show in recent months, so there was still hope that he would be a part of its conclusion. However, the actor announced in a social media post that he would not be returning, but he expressed the deep love that he has for the series and its fans. It's unclear how the show's story will conclude with the loss of such a pivotal character, but some episodes of the final season will be directed by Sheridan, and cast member Ian Bohen recently assured fans that the anticipated conclusion will be "the best that could possibly be written."

Even with the final episodes of the series around the corner, things aren't over for Yellowstone. Not only will the prequel series 1923 continue, but a sequel series is also in development. The series has been titled The Madison, and it was just announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will star as the lead, and she will also be an executive producer on the project. Reportedly, Kurt Russell is also in talks to join the show, which is said to follow a wealthy family making the move from New York City to Montana in the wake of tragic family circumstances.

The new Yellowstone Funko Pop figures are available for preorder, and they will be officially released on October 27, 2024. All episodes of Yellowstone and its prequels can be streamed on Paramount+, and the series' final episodes will begin airing on November 10, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for updates on sequel series The Madison.