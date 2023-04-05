The Yellowstone universe just keeps on expanding, following the potential spin-off news that will put the Dutton family in the spotlight yet again. Now, shortly after the success of the show's two prequels—with more iterations on the way—the Dutton family will be getting the miniature treatment, which is another feat that the infamous family will be exploring, aside from, of course, owning the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The Pop figures of John Dutton, Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, Monica Dutton, and Rip Wheeler, based on Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western drama, are now available for pre-order through Entertainment Earth, moving from the ranch to the comfort of your shelf.

The individual figures retail for $11.99 and measure approximately 3–4 inches tall. Complete with a window display box, the new Pop figures feature John, Beth, Kayce, Monica, and Rip Wheeler in their usual ranch outfits. The newly released figures are somewhat of a light at the end of the tunnel after the disheartening report of the possibility of the series ending with its fifth season, which is reportedly due to the conflicts concerning Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. Thankfully, recent reports that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a Yellowstone spin-off, which is already underway, prove this franchise isn't going anywhere soon.

Fortunately, nothing is confirmed yet about the show's conclusion, but we're left with no release date for the rest of Season 5 as well, so that just adds to the fans' dismay, considering that it was initially supposed to return this summer. On a lighter note, however, the new Pop figures are available to somehow satisfy every fan's Dutton family longing.

RELATED: Future 'Yellowstone' Spinoffs Must Travel Beyond the Ranch

What is Yellowstone About?

Costner plays John Dutton in the Paramount Network series, alongside Kelly Reilly as Beth, Luke Grimes as Kayce, Kelsey Asbille as Monica, and Cole Hauser as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch foreman, Rip Wheeler. Yellowstone follows John, the powerful patriarch of the Dutton family, as they deal with various conflicts, including the shared borders of their ranch with different land developers. The series debuted to critical acclaim in 2018, spawning different iterations and spin-offs, including—apart from the four seasons—1883 and 1923, with Bass Reeves, 1944, and 6666 coming our way soon.

Despite the latest reports regarding the show, the spin-offs have shown that the world Sheridan created can expand into a more complex narrative, introducing the Dutton family fleeing Texas to seek a better life in Montana in 1883, while 1923 explores the Dutton family centuries back, experiencing different challenges in the 20th century. And with more spin-offs already in the works, fans can expect to uncover more stories from the family. But while we're still waiting for the fifth season, you can pre-order the miniature Dutton family in Montana and have it delivered straight to your shelves alongside your other Funko Pop collections.