As Yellowstone wraps its monumental five-season run, fans are already speculating about what comes next in Taylor Sheridan's expansive universe. We already know we're getting at least two spin-offs, but what about one remaining on what was once known as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch? Well, one possible spin-off centering on Thomas Rainwater and the Broken Rock Reservation is a concept Gil Birmingham himself seems more than open to exploring. Speaking to Collider, Birmingham reflected on his character’s arc, Yellowstone's cultural impact, and the potential for new stories in the Yellowstone universe.

The Yellowstone finale left fans with a sense of closure as the Dutton Ranch was sold to the Broken Rock Reservation, fulfilling a promise first teased in 1883 and bringing Thomas Rainwater’s story full circle. In the final moments, Rainwater spoke to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) about the significance of the land’s return to its original stewards. It was a deeply emotional moment that highlighted the culmination of Rainwater’s journey and the weight of his lifelong mission.

For Birmingham, this moment felt like a natural conclusion, but it also left the door wide open for more stories to be told. When asked about the possibility of a spin-off focusing on Rainwater and the Broken Rock Reservation, Birmingham couldn't hide his enthusiasm at the prospect. He told Collider:

“I would love it. In all these interviews, Mo [Brings Plenty] and I have shared this throughout all the seasons, we've always been so thankful that we had each other to support each other... There's a huge responsibility we both feel in terms of a realistic and authentic and honest portrayal.”

What Would Thomas Rainwater Do With the Dutton Ranch?

The actor also pointed out how the land’s history and its spiritual significance could play a role in a potential series. “My thought was that [Rainwater] would probably first create a community where his people could be safe with their homes, facilities of hospitals and schools... Then, outside of that, maybe offering educational centers for people to visit and learn what our disconnected sense of our society has created.”

Birmingham didn’t rule out appearances from fan favorite characters like Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton in a potential spin-off. “With all the activities she's used to at the house, you're going to get bored,” Birmingham quipped. “That would be a perfect insert, too, because if she wanted to make sure all these wishes were being fulfilled, she could be coming in and helping out with trying to preserve the land that Thomas Rainwater is now stewarding.”

