Yellowstone's series finale delivered one of the most shocking moments in the series’ history as Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) finally exacted her long-awaited revenge on her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) by getting knifey with him. While fans anticipated a dramatic confrontation between the two bitter siblings, the climactic moment still stunned audiences, most of whom probably didn't expect bear spray and unlimited gallons of milk to get involved. Now, director and executive producer Christina Voros has revealed how Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone team kept Jamie’s death under wraps during production.

In a post-finale interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros explained that protecting such a pivotal twist required total secrecy, even within the production team. To maintain the element of surprise, Jamie’s death scene was disguised in the scripts with an innocuous and cryptic title, done to throw people off the scene after previous deaths:

“Weirdly, Jamie Dutton’s death became ‘Beth and Jamie play Scrabble.’ I think it had to do with putting pieces together; that might have been the origin of it. By that time in the season, some folks might have caught onto the ‘arrival’ code word [used in scripts for previous death scenes], so we wanted to add a layer of confusion around it. … We didn’t want people to put it together, so that final fight sequence was, ‘Beth and Jamie play Scrabble.’”

Taylor Sheridan Kept Everything on 'Yellowstone' Secret

Sheridan’s love for secrecy is well-documented, with earlier scripts for Yellowstone’s major deaths, such as those of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), and Colby (Denim Richards), also given false titles like “Crosby’s Arrival” to avoid leaks. But for Jamie’s final moments, a little extra confusion was necessary given how central his fate was to the finale’s resolution.

Voros, who was on set for the climactic sequence, shared just how exhausting the day of filming was for both Reilly and Bentley, describing the scene as the culmination of years of hatred (not between each other though, of course):

“Taylor [Sheridan, who directed the finale] shot it all day. There were so many pieces, and it was the culmination. All of the hatred and violence of their relationship culminated in this moment. It was not like, ‘Let’s set up four cameras and put the stunt doubles in and call it a day.’ Taylor had something very, very specific in mind for what this fight needed to be. It needed to be ferocious, and it needed to be the culmination of everything leading up until that point.”

