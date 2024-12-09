Yellowstone continues to spark discussions with its fifth season going strong at the moment. The showrunners frequently kill off characters, but the one that surprised people the most (or perhaps not at all) was the death of the lead character, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It seems Dutton was killed off because Costner had increasing demands for the show, but many viewers agree that Yellowstone might be better off without its main character.

John Dutton was an antihero, to put it best; his personality didn't fit everyone's idea of a great man. However, when Taylor Sheridan created Yellowstone and its characters, he never promised they'd all be good people. With an array of literal villains in the show, it's hard to admit that no one in the Dutton family is the actual villain, but it's time to face it - John Dutton was the biggest villain on the show, and there are plenty of reasons why.

10 He Put His Interests Before Others’ Even When He Wasn’t Supposed To

John Dutton's ambition to be a landowner and a governor meant he'd pretend to be anyone's friend. His own interests were usually at the top of his list, even with four children depending on him. He would often leave the kids to make their own decisions and fend for themselves; this is proven the most when teenage Jamie takes teenage Beth for an abortion at a shady clinic. Though Jamie was also in the wrong here, the fact that Beth approached him, a child, over her father and caretaker with such an issue proves how much he was there for them.

Other examples of John putting himself before others include using his kids as pawns in most of his dirty work (one instance resulted in his first son Lee dying in the very first episode), refusing progress on the Yellowstone ranch but wanting to give it to the state, avoiding the role of the Governor of Montana that he was actually elected for, and belittling people around him to get them to do what he wants.

9 He Frequently Took Advantage of His Governor's Position

When John Dutton became Governor of Montana in season 5, viewers knew he did it out of selfish reasons, and not really because he wanted to. Jamie's Governor's chair run was cut short by John's insistence to take his spot, and there was a specific (and pretty good) reason in John's mind. Becoming Governor for him meant only one thing - saving Yellowstone. Whoever tried to suggest things that would better Montana, he'd dismiss them or reject their ideas.

The biggest proof that John Dutton used his gubernatorial power for personal gain was in season 5, episode 5, when he canceled his appointments as a government official for two weeks and went to the ranch to camp out. While this just proves John is a man of the land, disinterested in official procedures, his Governor's position requires more attention. Other examples, listed by some viewers, also include him using his political power to pardon Summer (Piper Perabo), just because she's a romantic interest (though her prison sentence was overly harsh in the first place).

8 He Was Excellent at Manipulating People

This goes without saying, but a powerful and influential man like John Dutton most likely has the skills to manipulate people. However, it seems like he used these skills on his children, employees, and other loved ones as much as he did on strangers and opponents. The biggest example of this is whipping his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) into submission so he does everything John wants; one could argue that Jamie is the only Dutton child who's always done everything John asked of him. Despite this, John would still bully Jaime and create a competitive atmosphere between them.

Throughout the entire series, there are other small examples of John's influence on people that could also be considered manipulative. And while some would argue he's just doing the best he can for his family, it seems the most important thing to him is his ranch, Yellowstone, and staying in charge of it. The land is valuable, but to him, seemingly even more than somebody's life.

7 He Had His Hands in Numerous Killings

Yellowstone is full of shootouts and standoffs, and John was involved in most of them. Besides that, he doesn't flinch at the idea of "getting rid" of people he doesn't want to meddle in his business; his kids and employees are often the tools for exacting this sort of revenge on anyone. Some viewers also felt he considered Rip (Cole Hauser), now Beth's (Kelly Reilly) devoted husband, as nothing more than a guard dog that kills on command.

The first-ever example of witnessing John's ruthlessness was in the second episode of the series. In the first episode, his son Lee and daughter-in-law Monica's brother die, but it seems they went at each other. John covers up the traces that would imply his second son Kayce in foul play by ordering Rip to ruthlessly kill a medical examiner who might talk about the causes of Lee's death. This may be an instance someone might find defendable, but murder rarely is. If saving his land means ending lives, that could make anyone wonder what sort of ranch he's really running.

6 He Dumped His Enemies’ Bodies in a No-Regulation Zone

As Jamie explains to Beth in season 5, episode 8, the bodies of John's enemies don't just randomly disappear. Instead, they are "taken to the train station" - a metaphor for dumping dead bodies into a "Zone of death." This isn't something Taylor Sheridan made up for Yellowstone; the Zone of Death is a real area of around 50 square feet on the border between Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. When Beth learns about this, she's in denial but accepts the fact pretty quickly later on. Her reaction depicts how normalized murder is in the family, since she suggests adding Jamie to the roster of bodies.

By using the advantage of the "train station" to get rid of anyone who doesn't suit his agenda, John has managed to keep Yellowstone intact for decades. Understandably, this was his father's land, but resorting to murder to keep the land safe isn't a very commendable move. In the world of Yellowstone, though, keeping up with tradition often means defending the ranch with every available resource, firearms included.