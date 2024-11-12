Editor's Note: The following contains spilers for the Season 5B premiere of Yellowstone.

Yellowstone fans have been waiting for the other shoe to drop, and in the Season 5B premiere, it finally did. While Kevin Costner does not appear, his character John Dutton dies by apparent suicide in the opening of the new episode. Director Christina Voros spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how the production handled the highly publicized departure of Costner from the Yellowstone production. Though he plays the Dutton patriarch, Costner reported conflict behind the scenes. The main culprit appears to have been the scheduling surrounding shooting his Western epic, Horizon, which has not exactly dazzled audiences. Series creator Taylor Sheridan had very little work with when coming up with a reason for Dutton’s absence. The episode opens with John’s children, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes), finding their father’s body next to a gun, a decision Voros commended.

“I think Taylor’s decision to begin this way was incredibly brave. I think it is testament to his faith in the characters and the actors who embody them to go, ‘Let’s not make this about the incident. Let’s make this about how these human beings exist in the aftermath.’ That was more interesting to [Taylor] than the incident itself.”

The scene focuses on the grief shared by Beth and Kayce, who have gone above and beyond in their capacity as children in the past five seasons of Yellowstone. Both have committed egregious acts, all in the name of keeping their father’s cattle ranching empire.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5B Is About Grief

Yellowstone has always been about more than the literal machinations surrounding the Dutton ranch. Family is at the center of the series, a universal topic that all viewers can understand. Taylor Sheridan decided to keep the story grounded in the family unit in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2, even if the main character is missing. Christina Voros goes on to explain how the falling of a father figure affected the characters.

“Death and birth are the two constants in our human experience. They are the most pivotal moments in our lives, and yet they are the most pedestrian elements of being a human being. What’s interesting about birth and death is not the birth and death itself, but the way it affects us as people. To me, I think that was the driving force in telling the story this way. He’s asked, ‘How does everybody else survive and what do they do?’ And that’s where the mystery is. That is where the unraveling is. That is where the story is.”

The revelation of John’s death is about as tactful as the series could get without Kevin Costner in the latter part of the season. His demise is used as the push that the characters need to get where they’re going. The premiere reveals that John’s death wasn’t actually by his own hand, but a result of the constant tension with his son, Jamie (Wes Bentley). His girlfriend, Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), conceives of John’s assassination by hiring a hitman to make it look like a suicide. Beth has no reservations about going after her brother. She is fully aware that he is behind their father’s death. Viewers can tune in to see what happens in the next episode when it airs next Sunday, 8 pm EST on the Paramount Network.

