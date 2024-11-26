Yellowstone's final season is continuing to peel back the layers of John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) legacy, and with each episode, the cracks in the foundation of the Dutton family empire are only getting bigger and bigger. In Sunday night’s wild episode, “Three Fifty-Three,” director and executive producer Christina Voros explored the fallout of John Dutton’s murder and how his unwavering principles may have doomed the very family he thought he was protecting.

We saw for the first time that the defiant Beth (Kelly Reilly) was approaching something resembling defeat to preserve the ranch, in an emotional scene with Chief Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). Despite being offered numerous ways to financially benefit from selling parcels of the land, John insisted he would never sell a yard of it, which has now proven to be a huge mistake as the state of Montana intend to take it from them via legal means, and pay them 10 cents to the dollar for it.

“John Dutton is someone who is so principled and who has such a purity of objective that his downfall may have been being too rigid, too pure, too firm on the totality of what he was fighting to preserve,” Voros explained to THR. “Jamie offered options that could have helped save it. Beth offers options that could have helped save it. And he wasn’t interested in the gray area, in the middle ground. It was all or nothing.”

The Dutton Downfall is Inevitable

Beth’s tearful confession to Rainwater, where she admits that the collapse of the ranch is inevitable, highlights the burden left on the Dutton children after their father’s death.

“It’s heartbreaking to see her acknowledge that in [John’s] absence and because of his absence, she can no longer protect the thing that she was tasked with protecting while he was alive,” Voros added. “Between all or nothing, she’s going to be left with nothing.”

As the series races towards its climax, with only three episodes remaining, the Duttons have to deal with both John's mistakes and the consequences, and their own utterly broken relationships.

“John’s principles were both his strength and his downfall,” Voros noted. “He couldn’t bend, and because of that, the family is left in a place where they have no moves left to make.”

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

Watch on Paramount+