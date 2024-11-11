Last night saw the return of Yellowstone to our screens, minus the man who became the face of the show: Kevin Costner. Although we don't physically see Costner in the series, his name is all over the show. His name remains the lead in the opening credits, just as it does in the end credits as an executive producer on the show. It's impossible to see the series without Costner and John Dutton, and it certainly has an air of the final season of HBO's Succession which took a similar path.

Earlier today, Costner appeared on The Michael Smerconish Program on SiriusXM where he was asked about the premiere of the final season, in which his character, John Dutton, has been killed off via an apparent suicide, which seems highly out of character for the man. The manner of his character's death isn't something Costner was thrilled over, noting he didn't even watch it, “I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it."

The host of the show pointed out that Dutton's character, as was established during the episode, doesn't seem like the sort to pull the trigger on himself, with Costner responding:

“Well, they’re pretty smart people. Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out.”

However, there was a twist. During the episode, it’s revealed that Dutton’s death wasn’t a suicide but rather a murder, carried out by a hitman hired by his adopted son Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) girlfriend, Sarah (Dawn Olivieri). Not that Costner knew, as he only found out about what happened after the fact.

Interestingly, Costner didn’t actually watch the episode himself and only found out about it from others. “I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” he explained. “That’s a swear to God moment. I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ I’m not in this season. … So no, I found out about it this morning actually.”

Why Did Kevin Costner Leave 'Yellowstone'?

Costner also opened up about his departure from Yellowstone amid a contract and scheduling conflict with Paramount, emphasizing that he didn’t just “walk away” from the show as he had a film, Horizon, to make. “There were contractual things that allowed for both [Yellowstone and Horizon] to be done,” he said. However, scheduling became challenging on Yellowstone's end. “It seemed too difficult for them to do it. […] I didn’t leave. I didn’t quit the show, okay? I had a contract to do all three [remaining seasons].” As the studio requested further changes, Costner ultimately had to prioritize his commitment to Horizon and its crew of 300 people.

“Everybody has to live up to what they say they’re going to do, and it doesn’t matter what business you’re in.”

Yellowstone airs on Paramount every Sunday evening.

