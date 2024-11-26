Sunday night’s Yellowstone episode, “Three Fifty-Three,” delivered a gut-punch of violence, betrayal, and heartbreak as the series’ timeline finally caught up with itself. In the pivotal third episode of Season 5B, viewers were forced to relive the shocking death of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in haunting detail. Director Christina Voros revealed the reasoning behind recreating such a painful moment to THR, describing it as necessary to understanding the story’s endgame. In a flashback sequence, the episode depicted John’s murder, a carefully staged assassination orchestrated by Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and carried out by hired guns. Voros explained why it was crucial for the audience to witness every harrowing step of the crime:

“It’s not something that you could pull off in exposition. It wouldn’t make sense. I also think the violation would not be felt the same way. There is something terrifying about people breaking into your home and putting you in a chokehold, and then murdering you and framing it as suicide. There’s no way that could resonate unless you saw it. In our story, it’s also the last moment we were with John. To have created this character who is so bold and brave and noble and strong, the violation of that person being taken off guard when they thought they were safe and experiencing this horrible death, it’s supposed to be infuriating.”

Kevin Costner Didn't Film That 'Yellowstone' Death Scene

While Costner exited the series before the filming of Season 5B, a body double was used for the sequence, with Voros choosing to focus on the “how” over the “what.”

“The question we are answering with that scene is the how, not the what. We already know the what. And it was important to the story that that final moment feel violent but also haunting. Taylor [Sheridan] had a very strong image in mind… It was scripted as being down a long hallway from a distance, from a voyeuristic standpoint. And I think it’s very effective. You are somehow, as a spectator, removed and embodying what the children are feeling in their gut but can’t see.”

With three episodes left in Season 5B, Yellowstone is hurtling toward an explosive conclusion. We don't know whether it will be the series’ definitive end or a prelude to new chapters, but one thing is clear at the moment. The Duttons have a lot of work to do to protect their legacy, and there's not much time to go.

The next episode of Yellowstone's final season will air at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday night at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

Watch on Paramount+