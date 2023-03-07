The future of Yellowstone is currently up in the air. No one is quite sure what's going to happen with the status of Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton and so with that question still hanging over the series, there's a simple solution to the problem: Give Josh Lucas his own spinoff show. Granted, this would be a great option, regardless, because the past of the series is rich with stories to explore and arcs to flesh out — and while we get snippets of it throughout Yellowstone, there's a lot we're missing because it's not the main storyline, which takes place in present-day.

Lucas plays John Dutton when he was younger, before his kids were at war with each other and ready to kill one another at the drop of a hat. We've talked in the past about how good Lucas is at playing a younger version of Costner's Dutton because of the subtleties he gives to the role. Overall, his take on John throughout the series has been a breath of fresh air and if the future of the current series is in question, this might be the way to go to try and keep the Duttons' story alive and well.

It's more than just the fear of losing Costner's Yellowstone patriarch that is fueling this specific desire. While Costner's take on the role is why he ended up being so iconic, the character of John himself is a bit stuck because he doesn't have the power in his family. That belongs to his children, for the most part, and he has slowly started to let them take over running things. Even though Costner's John is beloved, and for good reason, introducing a prequel show could be the answer that the franchise needs if it's forced to move in a new direction.

RELATED: ‘1923’ Season 1 Ending Explained: Where Does the Dutton Family End Up?

Josh Lucas Had an Impressive Resume Long Before 'Yellowstone'

Josh Lucas is a great actor. We've seen it for years. Thanks to his roles in Sweet Home Alabama and American Psycho, fans have loved Lucas and his work. But Yellowstone really reveals his ability to not only bring truth to his character but also show us just how much he's paying attention to the details that Costner puts into John as well. Lucas isn't just playing the character on his own; we have to believe that his John would age into the role that Costner is playing every week. It's less about an impression and more about making sure that the emotional arc of John Dutton carries throughout the show, but there is so much more to explore within those earlier years of the Dutton family's control over the Yellowstone.

So far, there have been flashbacks littered throughout the main series where Lucas plays John at various times of his life. The show has depicted him happy with his wife Evelyn (Gretchen Mol) and just running the ranch, fighting with Jamie as he does in the future, and exploring how his dynamics with the rest of his children have changed throughout the years — but there's something else about the concept of a spinoff show that really would benefit the franchise as a whole.

A 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Would Also Give Us a Different Look at the Ranch

Image via Paramount Network

John Dutton is important, but he's not the most important part of the show. The ranch is. Yellowstone is the Dutton family legacy — and the drama of the family is centered, often, around how well the ranch is doing. 1883 and 1923 have established the Duttons' control of it long before the flagship series even takes place, but even within Yellowstone, it's gone through many different versions.

At the start, John had unyielding power over those around him and the ranch was at its peak, but throughout the years it has started to lose money and started to fade into something different. It's reached the point where we're not sure what is going to happen to Yellowstone with the rest of the Dutton family all fighting with each other and not caring as much about the ranch as a whole. A show with Lucas in the role of John could offer even more of an idea of how the Duttons and their relationship to the ranch have shifted throughout the years. From the start, the Duttons have struggled with the ranch, but it has also granted them power and money throughout Montana. It has made them targets and gotten some of them killed and hurt in the process, but they've also figured out countless ways to keep the ranch alive. That could be explored even further in a show like this, but we'd also get more of a pivotal relationship in John's life.

A 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Would Give Audiences More Time With John and Evelyn's Romance

Image via Paramount

When Mol played Evelyn in the series, we saw just how hard she could be on her kids, including her strained relationship with Beth and the fact that she favored certain children over others. It was also plain to see how John reacted to his wife and what she wanted out of their relationship, and, for the most part, that's what we've lacked from Costner's take on the character. The present-day version of John Dutton has had girlfriends and feelings for other women, but he hasn't really gotten to explore the love he had for Evelyn as much in the modern storyline, possibly because he'll never love anyone as much as he did his late wife.

Focusing a show on Lucas' John and his life prior to Evelyn's tragic accident would mean more of his relationship with his wife, the downfall of her death, and how their relationship helped to guide him into the man that he eventually ends up being when we meet him in Yellowstone. It's just so rich with options for us to explore in a way that John's storyline in Yellowstone really doesn't. That's not to say that we're bored with Costner's John, but that doesn't mean that a show with Lucas at the head wouldn't equally be as fulfilling. Even if Costner does continue to lead the charge over at Yellowstone past Season 5, it'd be great to see Lucas get his own spinoff series and explore more of John's storyline prior to the start of the franchise.