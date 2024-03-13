The Big Picture Josh Lucas' portrayal of young John Dutton in Yellowstone adds crucial depth and context to the series by exploring his formative years and family dynamics.

The character's backstory helps viewers understand the motivations behind the Dutton family's intense desire to protect their land.

Lucas expresses interest in further exploring the life of a younger John Dutton, hinting at the possibility of a prequel series in the future.

Yellowstone may be coming to an end, but the universe continues to expand with countless spin-offs and prequels. Now, one of the stars of the mainline series has spoken of his desire to continue his role beyond the end of the Taylor Sheridan drama. Josh Lucas plays the younger version of John Dutton, portrayed by Kevin Costner, in flashback sequences on the TV series. Lucas, a dead ringer for a young Costner, has had a recurring role in the series since its inception.

Lucas' role provides critical context and depth to the series by exploring the past and formative years of John Dutton. Through these flashbacks, viewers gain insights into the early challenges, decisions, and experiences that shaped John into the powerful, determined, dark and morally ambiguous patriarch he becomes. These glimpses into the past help to explain the motivations behind the Dutton family's intense desire to protect their land at all costs and the roots of their ongoing conflicts with external forces, as well as establishing how John's children took their own separate paths.

The character's backstory, revealed through Lucas' portrayal, thoroughly broadens the narrative by offering a deeper understanding of the Dutton family dynamics, their longstanding ties to the Yellowstone ranch, and the legacy that John is fighting to preserve. It highlights the generational struggles and the burdens of leadership within the family, and is a massively important part of the overall story.

Is Josh Lucas Making a 'Yellowstone' Prequel?

Image via Paramount Network

Speaking with Screen Rant, Lucas admitted that the series means a great deal to him, and he was always thrilled when people reach out to tell him how much they enjoy his role in the series. For his part, Lucas believes there is absolutely more scope to explore the life of a younger John Dutton, and he would be delighted if that suggestion came to fruition.

It means a lot to me when people reach out to me asking about me playing the young John Dutton or having a prequel series. What was striking about Palm Royale is that I was shooting [it] playing Douglas on the weekdays and flying on Friday night to Montana, slapping on a mustache and putting on basically Costner's voice to play young John Dutton. It was like my weekend job. And it was a crazy almost duality or bipolar reality because obviously John Dutton is a dark, powerful mysterious figure, and I'm basing it all on what Kevin has done, but I also think it's a world that I would absolutely love to explore further. I can't tell you how incredible being with those horses in that place with the history of where Taylor [Sheridan] goes with that show and those characters [was]. It's one of my favorite jobs in my life.

Yellowstone is available to stream via Paramount+.