Just when you thought Yellowstone was riding off into the sunset, the Dutton hydra continues to grow extra heads. Fresh off the emotional finale of the flagship series and with a Rip and Beth spin-off already confirmed, CBS is reportedly developing yet another offshoot—this time, focused on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton. According to Puck, the new series would see Kayce at the center of a procedural-style drama, giving the Yellowstone universe a jolt of law and order, as opposed to just sheer law-breaking.

Grimes is expected to return as the former Livestock Commissioner turned family man, and if continuity holds, fans can likely expect Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill to return as Monica and Tate Dutton, respectively. Unless, of course, tragedy has struck off-screen since the conclusion of the original show. Better not have.

Now, CBS hasn't officially confirmed this series yet. It doesn't tend to do that this early, of course, but the idea of anchoring the next phase of the Dutton saga around one of its most conflicted characters is both unexpected and promising. Kayce was one of the best characters in the show, and his journey from Navy SEAL to reluctant heir to the Yellowstone ranch was always one of the most intriguing aspects of a show that was, fairly often, black and white.

A procedural series could give fans a chance to see his moral compass tested even further in a world without John Dutton calling the shots. Plus, it's a totally different way of continuing the Yellowstone saga without getting caught in a soapy and dramatic quagmire, as Kayce has always been a character who acted first and asked questions later.

What Other 'Yellowstone' Spin-Offs Are There?

The show is the latest expansion in Taylor Sheridan's sprawling Yellowstone franchise, which now spans across eras, networks, genres, and perhaps even space and time itself. The Beth and Rip spin-off, featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is already in development and will follow the couple as they begin a new chapter without the looming influence of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Meanwhile, The Madison—a modern-day sequel with Michelle Pfeiffer, Suits star Patrick J. Adams, and Lost’s Matthew Fox—is also in the works. And don’t forget the critically acclaimed prequel series 1883 and 1923, which explored the Dutton family’s origins with star-studded cast members including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Helen Mirren, and Harrison Ford.

