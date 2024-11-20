As Yellowstone approaches the end of its epic saga later this year, one of its standouts, Kelly Reilly, who has portrayed the fiery and complex Beth Dutton since the show’s debut, is teasing the possibility of exploring new sides of her iconic character. In a new and lengthy interview with Town & Country, Reilly reflected on the journey she’s taken with Beth and hinted at what might come next — possibly in a spin-off series centered on Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser).

Currently, Beth is like a coiled snake waiting to spring on her duplicitous and cowardly brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), who Beth is now — correctly — convinced was involved in the staged suicide that took the life of her beloved "daddy", John Dutton (Kevin Costner). It's a heavy role to play, but it's one Reilly has always relished even if she's happy to take a break from her. But don’t think that means Beth’s story is done.

“I loved this season. There were some really different territories to explore, so I’m not clinging to her. I’m happy to put her back in her padlocked box. I am definitely interested in Beth, and who she is after some things have happened. Who is she in peace? As an actor you’re like, ‘Ooh, let me at that.’”

While the actress stayed tight-lipped about specifics, she did entertain the idea of a very different kind of arc for Beth in the future. "Wouldn’t it be fun to watch Beth go to therapy?" she joked.

Will We Get a 'Yellowstone' Sequel Series?

Rumors of a spin-off focusing on Beth and Rip have been circulating for months, driven by the show’s immense popularity and the couple’s lasting appeal. Fans have been eager for more of the Dutton power duo, and Reilly’s willingness to revisit Beth in a new story, away from her toxic brother, definitely seems to suggest that the door is far from closed.

It's clear Reilly is still passionate about Beth and wants her to get the happiness and tranquility that the character so often seems to miss out on in favor of violence and volatility, so it would be great to see Reilly given that opportunity.

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of the Western saga.

