Yellowstone returns for the last time this Sunday, November 10, as the final episodes of Season 5 air on Paramount Network. The Dutton Family patriarch will be absent in these episodes as series star Kevin Costner left the show before the episodes were produced. Undoubtedly, his absence will be felt, which was also true on the set of Yellowstone Season 5. Luke Grimes has played Kayce Dutton since the show's inception and has shared many scenes with Costner. He spoke to People about filming the final episodes sans Costner and how that affected the set's mood.

"Him not coming back felt like, 'Okay, we're going to have to land this plane now for real,'" Grimes said of the realization that Costner was never coming back. "I think the patriarch leaving was always going to be part of the story," he added, teasing the inevitable that arrived a little early. "That's always where it was headed is like, what do these kids do? What does this family do when their rock is gone?" Grimes teased the season's conflict for the remaining Dutton children now that their father is no longer with them. But even on set, Costner's absence was felt, something Grimes spoke about, saying,

"He's [Kevin Costner] a big presence, man, guy's an icon. So not having him around to set felt a little different. But as always, I mean, we're a big family now. It was just as special and hopefully, the fans will be able to connect with the story just as much ... I think they will be able to."

'Yellowstone' Goes On.

Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan had a falling out when Yellowstone conflicted with Costner's Horizon movies. Costner quit the show to pursue his vision, leaving a gap in the cast and story. However, Grimes shared that while it did impact the show and set, they still had a job to do. "Whatever the circumstances may be, [it] definitely felt like, 'Okay, we're coming in for a landing,'. It definitely felt different," he shared. As for the future of Yellowstone, Grimes teased "rumblings." However, he added that everything rests on the creator/writer of Yellowstone, saying,

"It all comes down to Taylor's vision. He has to see it to be able to write it, and I don't think he's going to write something that he doesn't want to. Basically we're just going to see if Taylor has an idea that he gets excited about, and that's going to make all the difference here."

Tune in to the final episodes of Yellowstone this Sunday on Paramount Network. Catch up on Paramount+.

