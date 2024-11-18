It's fair to say the departure of both Kevin Costner and his character John Dutton from the hit television series Yellowstone has been the talk of the town for the past week and, indeed, the past year or so, ever since it was confirmed the two-time Oscar winner was departing the series having failed to come to an agreement over how much he would appear in the final season of the neo Western epic on Paramount.

In Season 5, Part 2, Episode 9, titled "Desire Is All You Need," John is found dead in the Governor's Mansion, with initial reports suggesting suicide. However, it is later revealed that his death was orchestrated, aiming to frame it as a suicide. The development has been contentious with fans, to say the least, and Costner himself even commented on it at the time, stating: "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it."

Kevin Costner Pitched John Dutton's Death to Taylor Sheridan

Now, having had some time to reflect, Costner admitted to E! News that he had pitched the idea of John Dutton's demise “a while back,” leaving room for Sheridan and the team to decide on the details. The eventual outcome, which revealed that John’s death was orchestrated by the detestable Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) as part of a scheme tied to his estranged and awful son Jamie (Wes Bentley), caught many fans off guard. Initially framed as a suicide, the storyline turned John’s death into a catalyst for the intensifying family conflict within the series. Reflecting on how the story played out, Costner remained pragmatic. “They do what they want to do,” he remarked. “That’s fine with me.”

Despite his measured response, Yellowstone viewers have been vocal in their criticism of John’s exit, with one major point of contention arguing that the character’s importance to the series warranted a more conclusive and impactful send-off. The off-screen nature of his death, combined with the lack of resolution for the feuds he had going on inside and outside the Dutton family, has left some viewers feeling “cheated.” Costner, however, appears at peace with the decision, indicating that he trusted the showrunners to do what they believed was best for the story.

Yellowstone airs on Sunday evenings at 9 PM on Paramount Network, although the final season is currently not available for streaming within the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the explosive final season of Yellowstone.