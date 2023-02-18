Wes Bentley has spend the last four and a half seasons as Jamie Dutton on Yellowstone and through the first half of the series, he seemed to be fighting for his father, John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner). As the show has gone on, the two have continued to fight with each other instead, and it's been a tug of war between them for most of the show's run. But that fight might end if Costner decides to leave the Taylor Sheridan series as rumors are swirling that his shooting schedule is making it hard for the show to keep John as the focal point.

A report stated that Costner wanted his shooting time to decrease. This means that Sheridan was contemplating ending Yellowstone after Season 5 and tackling a new series led by Matthew McConaughey instead. What it has done is leave us with questions swirling about the future of the show, including what will happen with the other characters in the Dutton family.

While promoting the series at SCAD TVFest, Bentley was asked about what would happen if John Dutton were to die in the upcoming season, and how that would look for Jamie. What was surprising was that Bentley has apparently thought about this already and it's not exactly a new concept for him.

RELATED: 'Yellowstone': Every Dutton Family Member Ranked by Power Status

"I thought about this in season 1," Bentley told TV Line, "because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie." As it currently stands in the series, both Jamie Dutton and his sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) want to hurt each other. That's where Season 5 has left off as we wait for the second half of it to air this summer. The two are out for blood and if they end up killing each other, it wouldn't exactly be surprising.

But with the rumors about Costner and where John Dutton's story is heading, if something happened in their fight where John got caught in the crossfire, that would also make a lot of sense for both of those characters and fuel their guilt for the future because their anger has led to their family's pain more often than not.

All of this is speculation though, because we don't know what is going to happen with Costner, Yellowstone, or the future of John Dutton. But it seems as if Bentley has thought about the implications on what John's death would look like for Jamie.