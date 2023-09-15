The Big Picture Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone was reportedly due to his demands for a higher salary, reduced filming schedule, and control over the direction of the scripts. This didn't sit well with others involved in the show.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, disagreed with Costner's demands, leading to their disagreement and Costner's eventual departure from the series.

While fans may be disappointed by Costner's exit, the Yellowstone universe continues to thrive with the development of prequel series and other spinoffs, ensuring that the studio can expand on its successful franchise.

The world was shocked to learn that Kevin Costner would be leaving Yellowstone after playing the main character of the series for years. While the reasons behind the actor's departure were unclear,Puck (via TV Line) reportedly reveals why the performer decided to move on from portraying John Dutton III on the small screen. Apparently, Costner demanded an increased salary, a reduced filming schedule, and the ability to make decisions over the direction every script for the series would take. This clearly wouldn't sit well with other crucial personality involved with the making of the successful drama.

The impact Yellowstone and the shared universe it launched have had on television in recent years can't be denied, and it would've never been possible without Taylor Sheridan's ideas about what the Dutton family should be like. The report also claims that Sheridan didn't agree with the demands Costner attempted to make, with the disagreement between the two ending in Costner's eventual departure from Yellowstone. Unfortunately for fans of the acclaimed show, the actor was already trying to negotiate his comeback to the series, but after the extensive demands he made to the studio while attempting to return, it wasn't possible for him to do so.

John Dutton III was introduced as the owner of one of the biggest cattle ranches in the United States. Even if his business was successful, and he was good at his job, the series centered around the bad relationship he had with his children after their mother passed away due to an accident. His daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly) had married a boy Dutton took into his home after tragedy struck, but since the child had apparently been directly involved with his dark past, it was clear that he needed the opportunity to star a new life with a better family. And the Duttons were there to give him that opportunity.

The 'Yellowstone' Universe Lives On

While it could be disappointing to see Costner walking away from his role as John Dutton III, the Yellowstone universe is stronger than it's ever been, with several stories in development to ensure Paramount can expand one of its biggest assets. Two prequel series, 1883 and 1923, follow different generations of Duttons, as they all try to do whatever they can to survive with the odds stacked against them. The spinoffs have been embraced by the fan base of the original series, allowing the studio to continue planning where to take the unpredictable family next.

