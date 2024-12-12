The upcoming finale of Yellowstone marks the end of an era for the Dutton family saga, but according to Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the show’s final season had an unexpected upside, in the shape of the departure of Kevin Costner. While Costner’s exit was a shock to fans, Grimes recently revealed that his absence actually made filming the final episodes a smoother process.

In an interview with Esquire, Grimes reflected on the huge shift that came with Costner’s departure. The legendary actor, who played patriarch John Dutton, was at the center of reported behind-the-scenes tensions with series creator Taylor Sheridan, although nobody has ever come out and said exactly what the issue was. Ultimately, it led to John Dutton being shot in the head and written out of the series. Grimes expands on the unique situation with the following statement:

“To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. It didn’t make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we’ve filmed.”

Kayce Dutton Steps Up in His Father's Absence

While John Dutton’s death was a hard pill for fans to swallow, it gave the remaining cast more space to shine. Kayce, in particular, steps into a more central role as the character begins to carve out his own path, free from his father’s influence.

Grimes noted that this shift allowed for a deeper exploration of Kayce’s character. “Kayce’s kind of the silent killer, and it’s great whenever he gets to use that energy for something good,” Grimes said. “He’s a character who is under his father’s thumb—just sinking into the background because he would rather be not noticed than have to do the shit his dad wanted him to do. Now he gets to step up and figure everything out. So it was a nice payoff for me.”

Grimes, who has been with the series since the beginning, also has mixed emotions about the series ending, but he feels the time is right and is grateful for what came from it. “It feels like good timing. Seven years is a long time to do anything,” he said. “I’d rather it be the perfect story [than] go on after it’s supposed to be done.”

Yellowstone's final episode will air this Sunday on Paramount at 8 PM. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Yellowstone.

Watch on Peacock