In a wide-ranging and enlightening GQ interview, Kevin Costner has voiced some serious truths about his tumultuous time with the hit TV series Yellowstone, revealing the depths of his commitment to the show despite ongoing disputes with its production team. Known for his portrayal of the rugged patriarch John Dutton, Costner’s dedication to the role has been unmistakable, having extended his initial three-season contract to five seasons amidst the series' success. However, the journey hasn't been without its hurdles. Costner discussed the challenges he faced balancing the demands of Yellowstone with his ambitious project Horizon, an epic Western feature he hoped would complement his role on the series.

Horizon represents Costner's passion for filmmaking, a sweeping narrative set against the backdrop of the American frontier, scheduled to release in two parts in June and August 2024. The crux of the conflict arose when Yellowstone's production schedule began to impede Costner's ability to work on other projects. Faced with delays caused by factors including COVID, writers' strikes, and scheduling conflicts, Costner found himself increasingly frustrated:

“We very rarely started when we said we would and we didn’t finish when we said we would... I was okay with that, I really was. I was okay with it, but it wasn’t a trend that could continue for me."

Kevin Costner Offered to Be Killed Off of 'Yellowstone'

In a candid revelation, Costner shared that he even offered a drastic solution to help resolve scheduling issues with Yellowstone — his own character’s death. “And so then at one point they said to me that we don’t have an ending or anything,” Costner said. “I said, ‘Well, if you want to kill me, if you want to do something like that,’ I said, ‘I have a week before I start. I’ll do what you want to do.’”

Despite his willingness to compromise, Costner felt that the production's leadership and Paramount did not adequately defend or support him in the public eye, leaving him to contend with a very difficult narrative that painted him as a roadblock to the show's progress.

As the saga unfolds, Costner remains open to returning to Yellowstone under the right conditions, his attachment to John Dutton undimmed by the controversies. His story highlights the complex nature of television production and the personal stakes involved for actors deeply invested in their roles. Production on Yellowstone's final season is now underway in Montana. Stay tuned to Collider to see if Costner joins them.

