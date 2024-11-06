The end of Yellowstone is just around the corner, and fans are anxiously wondering: could Kevin Costner’s John Dutton make an appearance after all? Despite Costner’s confirmed exit, director Christina Voros hinted that his character may remain “integral” to the story. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Voros, who directed four of the final six episodes, teased, “His presence is integral. I think to say any more than that would potentially compromise all the work that went into redacting the scripts!”

Perhaps more intriguingly, given that Costner is not attached to the series — at least in public — Voros offered something of a cryptic answer when she was asked how different the set was without Costner's presence, stating that she "didn't know if we were without him", which certainly offers fans the prospect that one very big surprise in a stetson may be waiting for us when the finale ends.

Half the 'Yellowstone' Cast Don't Know the Ending

Yellowstone’s fifth season finale was kept under Marvel-level secrecy. Scripts were so heavily redacted that “half the cast doesn’t know what happens,” Voros revealed. She shared how she herself became “the gatekeeper,” ensuring that cast members received only the scenes they were in, allowing for genuine reactions and protecting story surprises.

“The energy around it was more about protecting it for the audience than it was some clandestine thing."

The high level of secrecy is necessary, though. We rejoin Yellowstone at an intense moment as the family patriarch, John Dutton, faces a climactic family conflict. John and his daughter Beth are on one side, while son Jamie stands on the other, setting the stage for an all-out battle. Voros believes the fight has been greater than all of them together, adding:

"[The fight is] for the land. “It’s always about the family banding together to fight for the land, to fight for the Dutton name.”

But as we come to the end of the tracks for the show, have we seen the last of the Dutton clan? It's unlikely, we know that. For Voros, she's keen for things not to be wrapped up in a neat bow.

You want to leave them wanting more. A conclusion like this needs to feel satisfying, but you don’t want people to not miss Beth or Rip or Kayce. There’s always a weight on any show that’s coming to a conclusion. You want people to love it as much as you do. But when you have so many millions of people who are so invested on the show, you are never going to make everyone happy because everyone has their own dream of what happens. That is what’s exciting about the end of the season — the way Taylor has kind of unexpectedly drifted into a conclusion of the show that always leaves one space to wonder, what happens next?

Yellowstone's final season will premiere on November 10 on Paramount. You can catch up on past episodes on Peacock. Stay tuned for more.

Watch on Peacock