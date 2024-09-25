Kevin Costner has thrown the cat amongst the pigeons by dropping a tantalizing hint that, despite initially saying farewell to Yellowstone earlier this year, he's admitted that he feels there's still more story to tell for both himself, and John Dutton. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Costner confessed that Yellowstone was a "wonderful" part of his life and, although nothing was concrete yet, he was still keen to finish the story.

"That's been a wonderful part of my life you know, making Yellowstone," he said, noting: "Some things have a way of circling back," however he hasn't "seen that dust trail coming towards me, but I have always been open to what I started. That story is not finished."

What Did Kevin Costner Say Previously About 'Yellowstone'?

Image via Paramount Network

In June of this year, Costner released a video on social media where he stated that he wouldn't be returning to Yellowstone despite the months of posturing. Just hours after Paramount finally announced when Yellowstone would return to air its final episodes, the man at the centre of attention confirmed that he simply wouldn't have the time to film any of the final season. He claimed that following 18 months of working on his epic Western project, Horizon: An American Saga, he simply wouldn't be able to continue doing the series alongside Taylor Sheridan, the show's creator, and that he loved working on the series but that he would not be back.

“I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking aboutYellowstone , that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future. It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning, and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

However, Costner's recent comments have once again renewed hope that John Dutton's tale may not quite be as finished as once thought.

Yellowstone returns to Paramount on November 10th, with streaming on Paramount+ available the same day in Canada. For those in the U.K., the series will arrive on the network’s streamer the following day, November 11, with a Latin America, Brazil, and France release set for later in November. Stay tuned to Collider for more.