Kevin Costner has remained silent on his potential return to Yellowstone following his very public falling out with the show's creator Taylor Sheridan, but has now given the first indication that he is keen to return to the show if he can make it work. It had been reported last week in an update from Puck News that Costner may be seeking a return to the series but that looks like it may be closer to reality, following remarks made by the star at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where he was promoting his upcoming epic Western, Horizon: An American Saga.

Speculation surrounding Costner's departure from the immensely popular Paramount+ series had been circling since May 2023, with the rumour mill really starting to get serious by November, with word on the street suggesting that the actor might not grace the final chapters of the series. The loss of the driving force of the entire show threw a massive spanner into the works of the story, especially after the cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 Part 1, which teased Costner's John Dutton facing a massive political scandal as Montana's Governor. With Costner possibly out of the picture, the storyline is now left hanging, likely to be tied up without the family's head of the table on screen, which would be deeply disappointing for fans of the show. However, Yellowstone fans have now been given a glimmer of hope from Costner's words.

Will Kevin Costner Return to 'Yellowstone' For the Final Season?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Costner has spoken publicly for the first time about his potential return to the series, and admits he would love to be able to make a return if the right scenario presents itself.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to. ...I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out -- I hope it does -- but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Yellowstone's final season is due to air in November this year, so if Costner wants to return to the Dutton Ranch, then all parties had best get a move on. Stay tuned to Collider for further details.