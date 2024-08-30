Ahead of Season 5’s highly-anticipated return on November 10, the Paramount Network has announced a Yellowstone Labor Day weekend marathon, giving both old fans and new viewers the perfect opportunity to immerse themselves in the Dutton family story. Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is a modern Western drama series that has spawned one of the most successful media franchises in recent times. The show stars Oscar- and Emmy-winner Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The series’ cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and more.

After four successful seasons, Yellowstone premiered the first part of its fifth season on November 13, 2022. The last episode of Season 5 Part 1 was released on January 1, 2023, and fans have been eagerly waiting for Part 2 ever since. While there’s still some time to go before the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on November 10, 2024, Paramount’s Labor Day weekend marathon is a great chance to revisit the story so far. And if you’re still new to this epic saga, it’s the perfect time to get into this thrilling and dramatic cultural phenomenon. Read on to find out exactly how, when, and where you can watch the Yellowstone Labor Day Marathon.

Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Streaming?

No, the Yellowstone Labor Day weekend marathon is a television event airing on the Paramount Network. Of course, all five seasons of Yellowstone are currently available for streaming on Peacock, so fans can watch the show at their own time and pace so long as they have a subscription to the NBCUniversal streaming service. Peacock has two distinct subscription plans, Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. You can find a complete breakdown of both plans for Peacock on the chart below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Peacock Premium Access to Peacock's full catalog, live sports and events, and 50+ Channels

Ad-supported $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year Peacock Premium Plus Access to Peacock's full catalog, live sports and events, and 50+ Channels

No Ads (with some exceptions)

Ability to download select titles

Stream your local NBC channel live 24/7 $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year

You can also buy individual seasons of the show digitally from Apple TV, Microsoft, and Amazon.

Can You Watch the ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Without Paramount?

The Yellowstone marathon is a Paramount Network event, so the only way to catch the marathon is by tuning in on August 30. The only alternative, as we already mentioned, is to set up your own marathon by streaming the show on Peacock or by buying individual seasons. Check out the links below to buy the series from the seller of your choice.

When Will the ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon Be On?

The Yellowstone Labor Day marathon begins on Friday, August 30, 2024, at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET on the Paramount Network. The marathon will run continuously through Monday, September 2, airing every single episode of the show from Seasons 1 through 5.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’

The original teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 1, which was released in February 2018, introduces audiences to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, a seasoned rancher and patriarch of the Dutton family. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much of the show’s plot, it delivers the essential flavor of the series. There’s some beautiful cinematography, as well as the promise of tension, drama, and violence. One thing the video makes abundantly clear is that this is not a story about idealized heroes and black-and-white morality — it’s about those who try to be good despite the morally gray world they live in.

What Is ‘Yellowstone’ About?

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the Yellowstone franchise narrates the story of the Dutton family, a clan of ranchers who have spent generations building up and maintaining one of the largest cattle ranches in Montana. While prequel spin-offs like 1883 and 1923 chronicle the stories of the Duttons who came before, the parent series concerns itself with the current generation of the family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Costner). Set in the present day, the series follows the Duttons as they deal with greedy developers, political pressure, conflicts with a Native American reservation along their borders, and the iconic Yellowstone National Park. With threats on all sides, the Duttons will stop at nothing to hold on to their land, even if it means the use of violence. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

John Dutton and his family own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, in an area where politicians are compromised and land grabs make developers billions. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the Duttons' property is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park.

