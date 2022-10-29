The critically acclaimed Yellowstone is teaming up with Lucky Brand to bring cowboy chic to your everyday life. Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone, has been taking over the entertainment of families everywhere in one way or another. But this new collaboration between the series that every parent in the United States watches and Lucky Brand comes with a pretty awesome collection of "embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more."
Not only is this connection a must-have for fans of Yellowstone and ranchers everywhere, but it also is for a good cause. The ad campaign includes members from Compton Cowboys, a group from Compton that uses horseback riding and equestrian culture to spread positive influence in their community. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the collaboration between Yellowstone and Lucky Brand is set to go to the Compton Cowboys. Honestly, seeing how amazing the Compton Cowboys look in the Yellowstone-inspired looks will probably inspire you to get a denim jack all your own.
The collection launched on October 27 and for any item from the collection purchased between November 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, $10 will go to Compton Jr. Equestrians. The collection ranges from $49.50 to $199, sizes XS-XL and you can purchase the collection online at LuckyBrand and in stores.
“As an iconic American brand, this partnership with one of today’s most popular shows, Yellowstone, felt authentic to our lucky loyalists and will also help us reach new audiences,” said Lucky Brand CEO Natalie Levy in the press release. “Denim and lifestyle wares have always been integral to Lucky Brand’s DNA and we’re excited to share some updated classics that would feel right at home on the Dutton Ranch or as staple pieces in your wardrobe.”
But Levy isn't the only one excited about the partnership. “Partnering with Lucky, a brand rooted in Americana and self-expression, felt perfectly aligned to the setting and characters on Yellowstone,” said Jose Casto, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations for Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “The values that rooted the partnership manifested beautifully in denim and lifestyle products that fans can wear in the city, on the ranch and everywhere in between to express their love of Yellowstone.”
What an exciting time to be a fan of Yellowstone. Check out the trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 and read more about the collaboration below:
The Lucky Brand x Yellowstone collection is brought to life through an ad campaign featuring members of Compton Cowboys, a group of childhood friends from the Richland Farms of Compton who use horseback riding and equestrian culture to improve their community. Shot on location at the home ranch of their mentorship program, Compton Jr. Equestrians, the campaign celebrates what it means to be a cowboy today - a commitment to the community, connection to the animals, and a passion for training in equestrian sports. Their mentorship program gives kids access to horses regardless of race or economic standing and continues to make a positive impact on the lives of youth by keeping them on the horses and off the streets.
Lucky Brand is proud to support Compton Cowboys’ mission through a donation tied to the sales of the Yellowstone collection. For every Yellowstone item purchased from Lucky Brand either online or in-store between November 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, Lucky Brand will donate $10 to Compton Jr. Equestrians, with a maximum donation of $50,000. In addition to out-of-home, digital, social media, and in-store marketing, the collection will be supported via celebrity and influencer engagement, as well as a launch event taking place in NYC.