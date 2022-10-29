The critically acclaimed Yellowstone is teaming up with Lucky Brand to bring cowboy chic to your everyday life. Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone, has been taking over the entertainment of families everywhere in one way or another. But this new collaboration between the series that every parent in the United States watches and Lucky Brand comes with a pretty awesome collection of "embellished denim jackets and shirts, jeans, hooded sweatshirts, tee shirts, outerwear, and more."

Not only is this connection a must-have for fans of Yellowstone and ranchers everywhere, but it also is for a good cause. The ad campaign includes members from Compton Cowboys, a group from Compton that uses horseback riding and equestrian culture to spread positive influence in their community. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the collaboration between Yellowstone and Lucky Brand is set to go to the Compton Cowboys. Honestly, seeing how amazing the Compton Cowboys look in the Yellowstone-inspired looks will probably inspire you to get a denim jack all your own.

The collection launched on October 27 and for any item from the collection purchased between November 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, $10 will go to Compton Jr. Equestrians. The collection ranges from $49.50 to $199, sizes XS-XL and you can purchase the collection online at LuckyBrand and in stores.

Image via Paramount+

“As an iconic American brand, this partnership with one of today’s most popular shows, Yellowstone, felt authentic to our lucky loyalists and will also help us reach new audiences,” said Lucky Brand CEO Natalie Levy in the press release. “Denim and lifestyle wares have always been integral to Lucky Brand’s DNA and we’re excited to share some updated classics that would feel right at home on the Dutton Ranch or as staple pieces in your wardrobe.”

But Levy isn't the only one excited about the partnership. “Partnering with Lucky, a brand rooted in Americana and self-expression, felt perfectly aligned to the setting and characters on Yellowstone,” said Jose Casto, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations for Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. “The values that rooted the partnership manifested beautifully in denim and lifestyle products that fans can wear in the city, on the ranch and everywhere in between to express their love of Yellowstone.”

What an exciting time to be a fan of Yellowstone.