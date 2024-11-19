John Dutton’s shocking death in Yellowstone Season 5B has left fans reeling, but according to Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the dramatic exit was always part of the plan. Speaking to PEOPLE at his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville on November 15, Grimes explained that the storyline was put together to deliver the story that, in his view, as the plan all along to bring to an end this chapter of the Dutton family saga.

“There’s been some negative reactions. I think they feel sort of cheated. And what I would say to that is, I think we were all lucky to have Kevin [Costner] on the show as long as we did.”

The November 10 premiere revealed that John Dutton, who was played in magnificently stoic fashion by Costner for five seasons, had died from a gunshot wound in a murder staged to appear as suicide. While the development was shocking and, to some, not satisfying, Grimes was clear in his view that it was integral to the story’s trajectory. “It was always the plan for him to have to go away for the story to really ramp up,” he shared. “You lose a patriarch of the family. Can the kids do it on their own?”

John Dutton is Like King Lear or Don Corleone

Grimes compared the weight of John’s death to iconic tragedies in storytelling. “It’s like King Lear, The Godfather, or Succession,” he explained. “Originally, he was supposed to die much earlier. So, in a way, they got way more of John Dutton than they were going to originally get.”

Grimes also noted that John's sudden death was true to life, where we often do not get the chance to decide when we lose the ones we love. “That’s how life works, right? When you lose people, it’s sometimes not how you planned and not when you think it’s going to be,” Grimes said.

As Yellowstone continues its final season, the focus has now shifted to the dysfunctional Dutton children—the volatile and psychotic Beth (Kelly Reilly), the duplicitous and jealous Jamie (Wes Bentley), and the weary soldier Kayce—as they try to handle their father’s legacy and the growing threats to their empire, including from within. It's a new direction for the show but as Grimes says: “This is the story. And the story had to move forward.”

Yellowstone currently airs at 8 PM on Sunday evening on Paramount Network, and on Monday nights at 10 PM on CBS. The final season currently is not available to stream, but the first five seasons can be watched on demand on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the final, explosive season of Yellowstone.

