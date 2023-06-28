The first part of Yellowstone Season 5 ended on a note that left fans wanting more. While it was thought to be a brief hiatus, the audience has been waiting indefinitely ever since for the next part to arrive. As the fans wait patiently, Paramount has announced a series marathon for July 4 weekend. As per a new report in Entertainment Weekly, starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET Paramount Network will air all five seasons of the series to fans' delight.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Western drama became an instant hit among fans and critics. The series explores the lives of owners of the largest ranch in Montana, the Dutton family, as they navigate personal relationships, indulge in the power struggle for the ownership of Yellowstone ranch, and get into conflicts with local corporations, land developers, and Native American reservations. The series’ popularity spun-off other shows like 1883 and 1923, cementing Sheridan as one of the hottest showrunners in town.

What to Expect from Yellowstone Season 5 Part Two?

The finale of Part One saw the continuing battle for the ranch’s ownership, as John (Kevin Costner) becomes the state governor, and tries to keep all the powers in his hand while Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley) are at each other’s throat. While the season abruptly left us wanting more, the upcoming season will wrap up the loose ends as behind-the-scenes drama compels the upcoming installment to be the final chapter.

Image via Paramount

Back in May, this year it was reported that Costner would be leaving the show due to conflicts with his filming schedule. While fans hoped that the series would continue by recasting the patriarch John Dutton or straying away from his storyline it was soon announced that the Part Two of the fifth season will be its last. While that’s the end to this story the Yellowstone universe will continue with a Matthew McConaughey-led series.

The Yellowstone marathon will begin this Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will continue at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Saturday and Sunday, and 12 p.m. ET/PT on Monday and Tuesday.