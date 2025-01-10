If you’ve been itching to stream Paramount's biggest Western drama, Yellowstone but don’t have a subscription to where you can actually see it, Netflix might finally have you covered. The bad news is you won't get to see it if you're based in the United States. Taylor Sheridan's hit series is reportedly rolling out on Netflix in even more countries, including the UK, Canada, and The Netherlands, starting January 30. But for US subscribers, the situation remains unchanged, and there’s a good reason why.

Thanks to Sheridan's apparently limitless cabal of shows on Paramount+, the streamer is the go-to location for the writer's work, with Yellowstone leading the charge since its debut — although crucially, that series is not available to stream on Paramount+! Still with us? The series has spawned two successful spin-offs, 1883 and 1923, with even more projects in the works. However, Netflix's desire to have the rights to the show were made clear in early 2024 when it secured streaming rights in international territories. On January 15, 2024, Yellowstone seasons 1-3 dropped in 18 countries, including Brazil, India, and Germany, marking the first time the series was available on Netflix.

Since then, Yellowstone has been steadily making its way to more Netflix libraries. By the summer of 2024, countries like South Africa and Israel gained access, and in December 2024, Eastern Europe and the Baltics joined the list. Now, Netflix is gearing up for another wave, with Yellowstone reportedly landing in the UK, Canada, and The Netherlands later this month. There’s no confirmation yet on how many seasons will be available, but considering previous rollouts, it’s likely that seasons 1-3 will make their debut first. Meanwhile, seasons 4 and 5 remain exclusive to Paramount Plus in regions where the service is available.

So Why Isn't 'Yellowstone' Available on Netflix US?

Well, it's pretty complicated, and it's something Paramount undoubtedly wishes they could change too. The answer lies in existing licensing agreements. NBCUniversal’s Peacock acquired the US streaming rights to Yellowstone from CBS back in 2020, locking down the series exclusively on Peacock and Paramount Network, which means Paramount can't actually stream their own series on their own streamer.

That would also explain the desire to make as many shows as possible from 'the creator of Yellowstone'. Puck reported that Peacock will retain the US rights to Yellowstone until four years after the series finale airs. With the Yellowstone season 5 finale having just aired on December 15, 2024, Netflix won’t even have a shot at acquiring the US rights until at least 2028.

For now, Yellowstone's first five and a half seasons can be streamed on Peacock in the United States. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Yellowstone.

